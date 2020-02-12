The memories of managing a muscial icon

Sir Elton John will perform at C.ex Coffs International Stadium on Tuesday, February 25 and Wednesday, February 26. Picture: Julian Smith

Sir Elton John will perform at C.ex Coffs International Stadium on Tuesday, February 25 and Wednesday, February 26. Picture: Julian Smith

THREE hundred shows across the globe in 18-months, Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road is a tour like no other.

The man behind the scenes of Elton’s last hurrah is DC Parmet, who has managed the musical icon for 22 years.

“Elton has got an incredibly strong constitution, his sole focus is hitting the road with this tour, reaching out to thefans and making sure they go home with a smile,” DC said.

“He looks forward to performing ever day.

“His performance is his priority, he doesn’t let anything stand in the way, he says this is the people’s only chance to see him before he stops touring.

“He delivers to his same high standard at every show.

“We’re in the business of selling fun, we are not negotiating nuclear treaties, but what we do is special, it’s been Elton’s gift to the world.

Elton John's tour manager DC Parmet shares his memories of his time working with the musical icon.

For the first time in 50-years Elton was forced to abandon a concert mid-show as a lightning storm descended on an open air peformance in Victoria’s Yarra Valley.

“Yeah that would be a first, I’ve seen him perform with food poisoning before.

“We had another show in Wisconsin a few years ago where a snow storm with a high cloud ceiling stopped his jet from landing, we had to reschedule, but in true form Elton was back there performing a few weeks later.

DC says Coffs Harbour is especially lucky to have two stadium concerts lined up.

“As we are seeing here in New Zealand at the moment, the stadium shows are the best concerts. Elton feeds off the energy of the crowd, the louder they are the higher the energy.

For DC the chance to be involved with Elton was the chance of a lifetime.

“One of the first albums I bought as a kid was Goodbye Yellow Brick Road in 1973, you can say Elton’s music has been a showtrack to my life.

“We’ve shared many memories and funny moments over those two decades.

“One funny one, we were in New York City, getting ready for a show in Madison Square Garden, when our car turned up, it was a giant 15-passenger van. We jumped in and the driver took us in the opposition direction, as it turned out he wasn’t our driver he drove to the hotel to pick up Joe Pesci, now we’ve all seen Casino and Joe’s other Mob movies you don’t want to be in his car and make the guy angry.

“We got out, just in the nick of time, scrambling like the three stooges in the middle of Manhattan, making the mad dash to sound check.

“We’ve just over halfway through the tour so there’ll be plenty of stories to come.”

Next week we chat with Elton’s musical director and guitarist Davey Johnstone.