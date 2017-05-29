22°
Business

The man behind Lion to tell his story in Coffs Harbour

29th May 2017 10:00 AM
COFFS BOUND: Australian actor Nicole Kidman poses for a photograph with Saroo Brierley and Sue Brierley as they arrive for the Australian premiere of Lion.
COFFS BOUND: Australian actor Nicole Kidman poses for a photograph with Saroo Brierley and Sue Brierley as they arrive for the Australian premiere of Lion. PAUL MILLER

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THE next guest for the ETC BusinessLeaders event is Saroo Brierley who brings a remarkable story of sheer determination that has inspired many.

Born in a small Indian village, at the age of five Saroo lost complete contact with his family when he was lost at a train station while waiting for his brother.

After living on the streets of Calcutta and being declared a lost child, he was placed in an orphanage before being adopted and growing up with an Australian family in Hobart.

Determined to uncover his past, Saroo embarked on an epic, personal which made headlines.

His autobiography A Long Way Home was published in 2014 and is the basis for the film, Lion.

Released in December to wide acclaim, the film garnered six Oscar nominations and stars Nicole Kidman and Dev Patel.

ETC BusinessLeaders coordinator, Natasha Kirkham, said the incredible story has already touched so many and inviting Saroo was done following feedback from the local business community.

"We regularly survey our event attendees and database to gain understanding of what type of speakers they want us to bring," Natasha said.

"The highest requested topic is motivational inspirational.

"It was hard to get Saroo as he has been overseas most of this year but we're excited to have contracted him for our July 13 event which we couldn't have done without support from our amazing partners."

These include the Coffs Coast Advocate, Prime 7, Triple M, Novotel, Laser Plumbing, Technology Centres Australia (TCA), CornerPost Creative, DFM Financial Group, McGrath Real Estate, ANZ Bank and this event's hosting partner All Office and Business.

The two hour event will run at C.ex Coffs from noon.

Bookings are essential at etcltd.com.au

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  coffs harbour etc business leaders lion saroo brierley

The man behind Lion to tell his story in Coffs Harbour

The man behind Lion to tell his story in Coffs Harbour

Saroo Brierley whose story was portrayed in the movie Lion is headed to the Coffs Coast.

Top 20 jobs going on the Coffs Coast today

We thought we'd start the week with a spotlight on what jobs are available on the Coffs Coast this week.

Job hunting or considering a workplace change?

When the going gets hot, cut back on power

Planned power outages cancelled

Premier directs government offices to cut the air-con on hot days

Best places to buy a slice of pizza heaven

No Caption

Your votes are in and here's the top-10 Coffs Coast pizza places.

Local Partners

National Sorry Day: Reflecting on testing times

CRANES acknowledged National Sorry Day at the Saraton Theatre on Friday with a film and talk by Paul Dutton, who was taken away from his family as a child

Mayor urges Coffs to give pool leaseholder Lane 4 a fair go

PUBLIC OUTCRY: The Coffs Coast public protested against the management contract to three Coffs Coast pools being awarded to Lane 4 Aquatics.

Pool leaseholder tender process 'normal'

What to expect at Birds of Tokyo's Ipswich gig

The band will perform at the Racehorse Hotel on Friday.

BAND member Glen Sarangapany talks music, pub grub and doing shoeys

Petula Clark delighted to sing live for Australian fans

STILL TOURING: English singer Petula Clark is coming to Queensland.

English star Petula Clark still puts on a great show, even at 84.

Do you really know your road rules?

Cars travel around the roundabout at Villiers and Fitzroy Street. Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

List of the top 10 most misunderstood road rules in NSW.

HBO spills new details on Game of Thrones’ final season

JUST ahead of the premiere of Game of Thrones season 7, we’ve been given new details about what to expect from the eighth and final instalment.

Karl’s rant on Corby: ‘Made to look like idiots’

Karl Stefanovic is sick of hearing about Schapelle Corby.

Today co-host launched a tirade against Schapelle Corby media circus

Shot at the live shows slips through Sally's fingers

Sally Skelton and Bojesse Pigram pictured after their battle performance on The Voice.

Sunshine Coast singer's dramatic elimination from The Voice

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor split after 17 years

They were married in May 2000 and have two children, who they said will remain their priority.

Ben Stiller and his wife Christine Taylor have called it a day

Why The Voice hasn't produced a star

Boy George responds to Brittania Clifford-Pugh's heart-warming message.

It's the industry, not the show, says Boy George

These actors hated their movies and didn’t mind admitting it

Channing Tatum and Marlon Wayans in a scene from GI Joe: The Rise of Cobra.

Every year, Hollywood blesses us with plenty of God awful movies.

Miranda Kerr and fiance hang up backyard tent for wedding

The decorators and caterers are arriving for the final preparations for the wedding of Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel. Pictures: Splash

Evan Spiegel and Miranda Kerr are set to marry today

Downsize Your Commitments, Upgrade Your Lifestyle

29/40 Solitary Islands Way, Sapphire Beach 2450

Apartment 3 2 2 $399,000

This executive 3 bedroom apartment has one thing you can't find in a new apartment, enough space for all your stuff! Perfect for those wanting a low maintenance...

Home with free-standing studio...

82 Beryl Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 5 2 $449,000 ...

In a convenient walk to town location on a private landscaped block you will find this character filled four-bedroom home offering the bonus of a free-standing...

Life&#39;s better at the Jetty...

4/42 Collingwood Street, Coffs Harbour Jetty 2450

Town House 3 2 2 $539,000

On top of the wish list for many is enjoying the lifestyle the Jetty has to offer. This three bedroom apartment combines the practicality of low maintenance living...

&quot;Sought After Inner City Living&quot;

9/7 Dalley St, Coffs Harbour 2450

Unit 2 1 1 $299,000

When choosing in this complex this unit has everything, including the best aspect facing North East. Enjoy the fabulous benefits of inner city living with this...

Captivating water front home at the Jetty!

51 Mildura Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 5 3 2 Auction

As one of only three homes at the Jetty to boast direct water front access and exuding an inviting Palm Springs aura, this 'feel good' home captures an enviable...

Wow... Stunning home, perfect location...

13 Dyer Rd, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 5 2 2 $549,000

Amazing spacious home has everything you need. Walking through the grand entrance upstairs you have three large bedrooms, ceiling fans, two have built-in robes...

A High Quality Home In The Perfect Location

2 Farrell Close, Bonville 2450

House 4 2 2 $595,000

Situated in a high quality estate in a sought after location, this beautiful home will impress. The large open plan living and undercover outdoor entertaining...

Large coastal acres close to Urunga with private riverfront

1335 Martells Road, Urunga 2455

Rural 0 0 $1,495,000

Within sight of Urunga and across the road from the new development subdivision we have 76 Hectares of beautiful coastal land boasting magnificent river, district...

Stunning 4 Bedroom Family Home

16 Dyer Road, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 $489,000 ...

This stunning family home has every box ticked for flexible family living and is located in one of Coffs Harbours best neighbourhoods just minutes to the CBD...

Lovely home in CBD location!!

1 Stableford Place, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 1 $449,000

After a lovely investment property in a CBD location with Coffs Harbour Golf Club just minutes' walk, then look no further. This home has been tastefully updated...

This is real estate's billion-dollar man

Bob Wolff at AREC with John McGrath of McGrath Real Estate.

They don’t call him the “Billion dollar man” for nothing

Man's amazing comeback from monster crisis

Pat O'Driscoll agents Penny Keating and Doug Webber sold 56 Agnes St, The Range at auction over the weekend.

NOT long ago, he sold his possessions to pay staff. Now he's back.

Jetty views don't come any better than this

Property Camperdown St

The Real Estate Property Guide is online now

Kids will love living in this new Coffs Harbour estate

FAMILY FRIENDLY: This children's playground is the latest family-friendly feature of the Elements@Coffs estate.

Local land estate unveils newest family friendly feature

How Toowoomba house prices compare in Australia

For sale sign in front of home.

Here's what $700,000 will buy you in Toowoomba, Brisbane and Sydney

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!