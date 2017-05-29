The man behind Lion to tell his story in Coffs Harbour

COFFS BOUND: Australian actor Nicole Kidman poses for a photograph with Saroo Brierley and Sue Brierley as they arrive for the Australian premiere of Lion.

THE next guest for the ETC BusinessLeaders event is Saroo Brierley who brings a remarkable story of sheer determination that has inspired many.

Born in a small Indian village, at the age of five Saroo lost complete contact with his family when he was lost at a train station while waiting for his brother.

After living on the streets of Calcutta and being declared a lost child, he was placed in an orphanage before being adopted and growing up with an Australian family in Hobart.

Determined to uncover his past, Saroo embarked on an epic, personal which made headlines.

His autobiography A Long Way Home was published in 2014 and is the basis for the film, Lion.

Released in December to wide acclaim, the film garnered six Oscar nominations and stars Nicole Kidman and Dev Patel.

ETC BusinessLeaders coordinator, Natasha Kirkham, said the incredible story has already touched so many and inviting Saroo was done following feedback from the local business community.

"We regularly survey our event attendees and database to gain understanding of what type of speakers they want us to bring," Natasha said.

"The highest requested topic is motivational inspirational.

"It was hard to get Saroo as he has been overseas most of this year but we're excited to have contracted him for our July 13 event which we couldn't have done without support from our amazing partners."

These include the Coffs Coast Advocate, Prime 7, Triple M, Novotel, Laser Plumbing, Technology Centres Australia (TCA), CornerPost Creative, DFM Financial Group, McGrath Real Estate, ANZ Bank and this event's hosting partner All Office and Business.

The two hour event will run at C.ex Coffs from noon.

Bookings are essential at etcltd.com.au