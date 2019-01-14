Menu
John Joseph Taylor, charged over the crash that killed cyclist Cameron Frewer, leaves Maroochydore Magistrates Court.
Crime

The man accused of killing beloved cyclist, father

Amber Hooker
14th Jan 2019 8:32 PM
A PROJECT manager from Warana is alleged to be the driver who struck and killed cyclist and father Cameron Frewer in November last year.

John Joseph Taylor, 43, remains on bail after a brief first mention in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court this morning.

Police allege on November 5, Mr Taylor dangerously operated a car on Caloundra Rd, Meridan Plains, and caused the death of Cameron David Frewer.

 

They further allege Mr Taylor drove while a relevant drug was present in his blood.

Court documents show Mr Taylor entered into a bail undertaking dated December 6, 2018, and his address has since changed from a Palmview to a Warana residence.

Mr Taylor's bail conditions require he must report to the officer in charge of the Kawana Waters police station every Wednesday between 8am and 4pm, commencing December 12.

He is also forbidden to attend within 100m of any airport.

Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist today ordered Mr Taylor's bail be enlarged, and he return before court on February 22.

A full brief of evidence is required on this date.

cameron frewer cyclist death dangerous operation of a motor vehicle drug driving fatal crash maroochydore magistrates court sunshine coast crime
