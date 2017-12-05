Macksville bypass is one step closer to being finished

BRIDGING IT: You can walk across the Macksville bypass bridge on December 16.

BRIDGING IT: You can walk across the Macksville bypass bridge on December 16. RMS

WITHIN 10 days you will be able to walk across the new bridge crossing the Nambucca River as work on the Macksville bypass nears finishing.

Roads and Maritime Services expect the Warrell Creek to Nambucca Heads project to be finished in the week before Christmas.

On Saturday, December 16, the community is invited to walk on the new bridge.

Crews installing under deck drainage on the Nambucca River bridge. RMS

Weeks away from the proposed opening date of the 19.5km dual carriageway upgrade, the RMS and Pacifico have been busy adding the final touches to the bypass.

"Roads and Maritime Services and Pacifico are working together to complete as much finishing work as possible before the bypass opens to traffic including completing landscaping, line marking, kerbing and concreting as well as laying the final asphalt surface on the new bridge across the Nambucca River," an RMS spokesperson said.

"Work is being carried out six days a week, with some crews working on Sundays to prepare the road for opening to traffic."

Work crews drilling holes for support posts for wire ropes on the new highway edges. RMS

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Darren Chester said the entire Pacific Highway duplication is expected to finished by 2020.

According to the RMS, the 155km Woolgoolga to Ballina project is the last section of the highway to be upgraded to two lanes in each direction between Hexham and the Queensland border.

Mr Chester said the Glenugie to Maclean section of the upgrade is expected to start this month after the Arrawarra - Halfway Creek and Halfway Creek - Glenugie sections were recently finished.

Beyond the duplication, Mr Chester said he was waiting on Coffs Harbour bypass information from the NSW Government.

"The NSW Government is currently progressing planning for the bypass, and any business case for this project would need to be assessed by Infrastructure Australia prior to any Federal Government funding commitment," Mr Chester said.

The 2016-17 NSW Budget allocated $5 million to continue planning the Pacific Highway bypass of Coffs Harbour.