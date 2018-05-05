The machine driving CQ's economic recovery

THE launch of a new series of technology-driven excavators has proved an unlikely forecaster of renewed confidence in the region's construction and mining industries.

Hastings Deering this week hosted the latest Caterpillar Next Gen excavator, which boasts with touch screen displays and android-based technologies usually more at home on a smart phone than in a machine.

While the company's clients were yesterday invited to test-drive one of the first machines to arrive in Australia, there are already another 33 on order.

In a boost for Central Queensland, Rockhampton businesses were among the first to place orders for the $300,000 machine.

Hydraulic excavators sales manager Brett Lenz said it was a positive sign for the region which had been hit hard by the mining downturn in the past five years.

He said the timing was right for the release of the excavator, which is set to improve efficiency and boasts a 25 per cent fuel reduction.

Cat's new Next Gen excavator officially launched at Hastings Deering in Rockhampton. Chris Ison ROK040518chastings5

"The industry is obviously ticking up a bit and people are investing money in new machines and making themselves a little more attractive in what is a competitive market," Mr Lenz said.

While the technology makes the Next Gen machines enjoyable to use, it also features a range of safety improvements including load systems which can pinpoint the amount of material leaded for transport and reduce risks of overloading.

During the mining downturn, hundreds of Hastings Deering staff lost their jobs.

However, a rise in coking coal prices and long-term positive forecasts is now driving demand for mining, while government-funded road upgrades are boosting civil construction.

It's resulted in the busiest period for Hastings Deering in four years, and a growing demand to fill new roles with qualified tradespeople and apprentices.

In November, there were 100 vacancies within the company's Central Queensland footprint including 30 in Rockhampton.

It followed a frenzied apprenticeship application period in July, where over 1200 people applied for the 2018 intake.

The 50 successful applicants started training in January.

There are now about 550 people at the Rockhampton branch.

"It's a positive sign for not only us, but the industry. We're seeing that turn in activity and there's a little bit more confidence in the marketplace.

"Hastings Deering is putting on more apprentices and more employees and that's in response to the optimism we're seeing.

"Rockhampton was one of those places that was impacted fairly heavily in the downturn, but we're seeing that work start to return slowly.

"The workshops a busy and there's more people coming on. It's good for the community as a whole."

Over the next 18 months, the company will roll out Next Gen excavators in higher volumes including those suitable for mining.