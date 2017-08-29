21°
News

The Lost City of Z screens at Coffs and Clarence cinemas

Belinda Scott | 29th Aug 2017 12:00 AM
PROUD MARY: Mary Wilson with mementos of her father Henry Costin.
PROUD MARY: Mary Wilson with mementos of her father Henry Costin. Belinda Scott

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

MARY Wilson is a star in her own right.

The larger-than-life Sandy Beach resident, who has just celebrated her 60th wedding anniversary with husband Bob, is a poster woman for those in their 80s and those who hope to be.

A multi-talented artist and a party girl who likes her champagne, Mary also heads for the beach every morning.

Her interests stretch from glider flying and lapidary to glass blowing and growing orchids.

But this month, Mary is in the Hollywood limelight thanks to her late father - British soldier, athlete, explorer and World War I veteran, Sergeant Major Henry Costin.

And Costin is in the limelight because of his travels through the dripping jungles, dizzying mountains, mysterious ruins and serpentine rivers of South America with the adventurer and explorer Percy Harrison Fawcett.

Fawcett's disappearance while searching the Amazon jungle for a lost civilisation has fired imaginations for 90 years and inspired books, plays and even video games.

Costin voiced his disgust at the exaggeration and misrepresentation of Fawcett's travels in letters to his daughter.

Lieutenant Colonel Fawcett has been credited as one of the inspirations for the movie character Indiana Jones, brought to life in a succession of hit movies by actor Harrison Ford.

Now both Fawcett and Costin feature in another Hollywood epic, The Lost City of Z, which arrives in Coffs Coast and Clarence cinemas this week.

This film is a lot closer to history.

Based on the non-fiction book of the same name by David Grann, the film combines elements from Fawcett's seven South American expeditions.

On three of those he was accompanied by Mary Wilson's father.

Mary said the Bolivian government had bought her career-soldier father out of the British Army as a marksman to feed the surveyor and his party as they surveyed disputed national boundaries. The rocketing price of rubber had made South American boundaries a hot-button topic by 1906, when Fawcett began his work.

Mary said her father did not join Fawcett's last, fatal adventure in 1925 because he disliked Fawcett's eldest son Jack, but Fawcett also mentions in his journal that Costin, who he regarded highly, had "married and settled down" by the time he left England to search for 'Z' so he did not feel he should take him.

"My mother gave me the last letter Fawcett wrote to dad, saying how sorry he was that dad was not coming along," Mary said.

Costin was one of Fawcett's most trusted companions.

Fawcett described him as "one of the only assistants I could ever call completely reliable and fully adaptable, and never have I wished for better company".

 

 

Costin and Fawcett: Henry Costin, left and Percy Fawcett with an ancient statue at Tihuanaco.
Costin and Fawcett: Henry Costin, left and Percy Fawcett with an ancient statue at Tihuanaco.

Wiry and athletic, with gymnastic skills which extended to the trapeze, Costin was able to save himself from a thousand foot precipice after slipping by catching his mule's stirrup and hauling himself back up on to the trail.

Level-headed as well as inventive, resourceful and tough, Mary said her father trusted nobody and never let any natives handle his firearms, a stance vindicated when Fawcett had his rifle and pistol, pistol and ammunition stolen by friendly but light-fingered tribesmen.

 

Henry Costin with jungle natives in front of a maxubi maloca (communal hut).
Henry Costin with jungle natives in front of a maxubi maloca (communal hut).

Fawcett's respect for the native people he encountered was credited with his success in traversing and surveying remote areas where others had died.

"One of my dad's jobs was to dish out food when they were on starvation rations, because he was known as a very fair man," Mary said.,

"They sometimes starved for six weeks - the Amazon was flooded; the boat had overturned, there were no animals.

"Dad fed them by fishing and shooting wild turkeys and monkeys out of the trees.

"The turkeys were quite big but had very small heads and they roosted very high up. Once when he came back with three or four, the others said he couldn't miss such big birds,

"Dad showed them that they were all shot only through the head."

"Many times on the rivers they had to take everything everything out of their boats and carry it round the rocks.

When Mary was at boarding school in England her father wrote her letters telling her about his old adventures.

She cherishes those letters alongside photographs of him posing with Fawcett and ancient statues at Tihuanaco; with a crowd of naked Indians outside a giant maxubi maloca (communal hut) and proudly holding several impressive fish pulled from a South American river, perhaps the Matto Gosso or Amazon.

In her bookshelf is a signed copy of Exploration Fawcett, compiled by Fawcett's younger son Brian from the explorer's surviving notes and diaries.

"The book gives you a very good idea of the privations they suffered," Mary said.

"Dad was bitten by vampire bats and there were these maggots that used to drill into them, At night they would have to burn them out."

At the close of WWI, returned soldier Costin supported his young family by becoming a decorator, so well-known for his skill in marbling and other decorative finishes that he worked in royal palaces, including the bedroom of the young Princess Elizabeth.

"It was all the rage to have wood look like marble," Mary explained.

"He made a fireplace in 'lapis lazuli' for Winston Churchill's brother and Fortnum and Mason couldn't get enough of his 'marble' tables.

"Mummy had to stop taking orders.

"His pine woodgrain design was turned into wallpaper strips by Sanderson wallpapers.

"He ground all his own colours and mixed his own paints"

At home Mary said her father's inventiveness even surfaced in the fowl yard, where he invented a device to prevent hens from eating their eggs and a special cage to stop roosters from crowing.

In her cabinet is a tiny jewellery box Henry Costin made as a gift for her mother while serving on the front line of the war in the Middle East.

Made from the polished shell of a tiny tortoise, the box has hinges and a clasp made from spent Turkish ammunition shells and telegraph wire and buttons cut from the uniform of a dead Bulgarian.

Inside the box is still the letter from 'Harry' to her mother Annie, apologising for his 'rough' work .

"I hope they reach you, Sweetie," he wrote. "For I've very few souvenirs to show for three years of war."

Costin is played in the new film by Robert Pattinson and Percy Fawcett by Charlie Hunnam.

Mary and her family will be guests at a special local preview screening of the Lost City of Z.

Topics:  belinda scott mary wilson percy harrison fawcett seniors newspapers sergeant major henry costin the lost city of z

Best cartoons on show at Bunker

Best cartoons on show at Bunker

ALWAYS fiercely competitive, the Rotary Cartoon Awards attracted 360 quality entries making the judges' job of deciding winners in each category a challenge.

Coffs strike team tasked to combat large grass fire

COFFS FIRE: Fire and Rescue crews have been tasked to a grass fire at Korora.

Coffs strike team has been tasked to combat a 707-hectare grass fire

Hazardous surf warning issued for the Coffs Coast

BIG SEAS: The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a hazardous surf warning for the Coffs Coast.

A hazardous surf warning has been issued for the Coffs Coast today

Affordable beach-side living is Pick of the Week

Looking for lifestyle close to the beach?

Local Partners

Man caught up in grass fire rushed to hospital

A TUNTABLE Creek man has been rushed to hospital suffering burns after becoming caught in a grass fire this afternoon.

19-year-old female treated for chest injuries at fatal crash

Traffic backed up on the Pacific Highway after a crash near Tyndale.

19yo transported to Lismore via helicopter

Change in Rally Australia's running order

RESCHEDULING OF STAGES: The Friday afternoon stages of Kennards Hire Rally Australia in November will move north of Coffs Harbour.

Kennards Hire Rally Australia will feature new competitive stages

Aussie rock legends to play Coffs Harbour

Aussie rock hall of famers Midnight Oil will play Coffs Harbour on Thursday, October 19 as part of the band's latest national tour.

Coffs Harbour has secured a gig as part of revival national tour

Paul Kelly announces massive Australian tour

Paul Kelly is going on a 16-date national tour in November.

Music legend thrills fans with the announcement of a massive tour.

REVIEW: Kinky Boots is the right mix of high heels and heart

AWARD-winning musical is on in Brisbane through October.

MTV VMAs 2017: Winners, red carpet and performances

Katy Perry hosts the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif.

KATY Perry's jokes fall flat and Lorde took to the stage, to dance.

The Block couple embroiled in cheating scandal

The Block contestants Ronnie and Georgia.

The Block’s Ronnie and Georgia accused of ripping off winning design

Swift mocks Kim’s robbery: ‘As low as it gets’

aylor Swift's new music video for Look What You Made Me Do.

MUSIC fans are accusing Taylor Swift of going to a step too far.

RECAP: Game of Thrones s7 e7 - The Dragon and the Wolf

Kit Harington as Jon Snow in a scene from season 7 episode 7 of Game of Thrones.

*WARNING this story contains spoilers about the GoT season 7 finale*

Embattled Channel Ten finds a buyer from the US

CBS Corporation is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, and has a current market capitalisation of $US28 billion.

Channel Ten has been rescued by CBS

Stars hit the red carpet for MTV Video Music Awards

Lorde arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif.

THERE’s a lot of feathers, tulle and lace on the red carpet.

Wonderful family home on private 1,427m2 (approx.) close to town...

13 Sandra Close, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 3 3 $569,000

An immaculate, much loved family home with a floorplan suited to dual living perfect for an extended family, sitting proudly in a cul de sac with a beautiful...

Looking onto the estuary - rarer than hens teeth...

5 The Corso, Moonee Beach 2450

House 2 2 1 EOI closing...

Moonee Beach and estuary have been voted No.3 in a list of over 100 of the best beaches in all of Australia (2017) and you too will fall in love with this amazing...

899m2 - peaceful treed outlook...

45 Nariah Crescent, Toormina 2452

House 4 2 2 $489,950

Your family will love the living space that this home has to offer. Features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large living areas, double lock-up garage with underhouse...

Combining Country Charm, Convenience &amp; Space!

7 Cardinal Close, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 $499,000

Set on a double size 1180m2 block, amongst magical gardens, this truly is a private picturebook setting offering plenty of room for garden enthusiasts or the...

Affordable Beach-side Apartment

17/27-29 Ocean Parade, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 2 1 1 $240,000

A perfect entry into the Coffs Harbour investment marketplace. This top floor 2 bedroom fully furnished unit in the beach-side 'Tahitian' complex is holiday let...

Perfect location - walking distance to beach and shopping...

5/86 Park Beach Road, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 2 1 1 $349,000 ...

What more can you ask for? Modern two bedroom townhouse in a central location. Walking distance to everything you need from restaurants, shopping and the beach. ...

Your Ultimate Beachside Lifestyle Awaits...

18 Beach Haven Court, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 3 2 2 $565,000

Peacefully positioned just a 1 minute walk from the sands of Sapphire Beach and set in a small community boasting immaculately presented homes and manicured...

3 to 4 Bedroom Home plus Granny Flat.

13 Dutton Crescent, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 5 2 4 $509,000 ...

Highly sought after four bedroom home with self-contained granny flat located in one of Coffs Harbour's most popular residential areas. Upstairs you're welcomed...

Private contemporary haven...

15 Parkes Drive, Korora 2450

House 4 2 1 $549,000

A fresh vision of contemporary style, this modern 2-storey home is set in a quiet pocket of Korora; the perfect environment for down sizers, small families and...

Beach living at its best...

14/6 Solitary Islands Way, Sapphire Beach 2450

Town House 3 2 2 $1,030,000

When you think of what your dream home would look like, chances are it's a stylish abode on the beachfront. The dream becomes reality at this Sapphire Beach...

$3.3m retirement living project proposed for golf club

Lutheran Community Care has 12 retirement living locations.

Members to vote on potential $3.3 million retirement housing project

The mistakes first homebuyers make

These are the common ways first homebuyers make it harder

What could go wrong? Lots, in fact.

How a MacDonald's worker built a property empire

Young investor Eddie Dilleen.

Eddie was just 19 when he bought his first investment property

This is one of Woopi's best

The Real Estate Property Guide is online now