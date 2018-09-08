Menu
RICH: Well-known Toowoomba identity Clive Berghofer is the 246th richest person in Australia, according to a new list.
The List: Clive Berghofer named one of Australia's richest

Tobi Loftus
2nd Apr 2019 6:00 AM
CLIVE Berghofer is the only Toowoomba resident to make it onto an elite list of the 250 richest people in Australia.

Last week The Australian published the inaugural edition of The List - Australia's Richest 250.

Mr Berghofer came in at number 246, with an estimated total wealth of $344 million. He was the only Toowoomba resident to appear in the top 250.

"Berghofer is a real-estate magnate turned politician and philanthropist who has made most of his money through developing Toowoomba and its surrounding area," The List's description of Mr Berghofer said.

"He has built shopping centres, hotels and residential properties, and has an extensive land bank for future development. Berghofer left school at 13 and worked at a sawmill before buying his first block of land for subdivision in 1964. He has developed more than 10,000 lots since and served as mayor of Toowoomba from 1982 to 1992, and has made extensive philanthropic contributions to South East Queensland.

"He remains a substantial donor to medical, education and sporting facilities in the area, including donating $50 million to the Queensland Institute of Medical Research, which was renamed the QIMR Berghofer."

The List named manufacturing giant Anthony Pratt as the richest person in Australia, with a total wealth of $13.14 billion.

Mining magnate Gina Rinehart was the second richest person on the list, with a total wealth of $13.12 billion. Clive Palmer was the richest Queenslander on the list, coming in at number 13, with a total wealth of $4.51 billion.

The List is the biggest survey of wealth in Australia ever undertaken. The Australian is published by News Corp Australia, which also publishes The Chronicle.

To view the full list visit: theaustralian.com.au/business/australias-richest-250.

