The life saving gift donated to others

People are this week urged to consider placing their names on the organ donation registry.

ROTARY Clubs across Australia are joining the national Donate Life Week campaign encouraging families to register and discuss their organ and tissue donation decisions to help save more lives.

"Organ and tissue donation is the ultimate gift. You can save and improve the lives of many people as an organ and tissue donor," Patty Delaney, secretary The Rotary Club of Woolgoolga said.

"While many Australians agree with donation, only one in three has registered their donation decision on the Australian Organ Donor Register. Registration is so important because it leaves your family in no doubt of your decision to save lives as an organ and tissue donor," said Patty.

Nine in 10 families agree to donation proceeding where their loved one was a registered donor, compared to just 44% where the person was not a registered donor and the family had no prior knowledge of their wishes.

"With 1,400 Australians currently on a waiting list for a life-saving transplant, and a further 11,000 on dialysis, we're asking people in our community to make their decision count and join the Australian Organ Donor Register. It's so quick and easy to register online at donatelife.gov.au and it's a decision that can save lives," said Patty.

Andrew Prowse is one of the more than 10,000 Australians whose lives have been saved and transformed under the national organ donation program.

Andrew received a double lung transplant in 2017. Each day was a constant battle to simply breathe. As a young couple, he and partner Heidi, prepared for his death.

"My transplant means we now have the chance to grow old together" Andrew said. "That is the gift my generous donor and their family has given to us."

"I encourage all families to register their decision and talk to each other about giving the gift of life."

Organ and Tissue Authority CEO, Lucinda Barry explains, "We know that families are much more likely to say yes to donation when their family member is on the register so the key is for all those people who are willing to be a donor to actually register their decision on the national register and let their family know. In fact, 90 per cent say yes to donation if their loved one is on the register."

"We've streamlined the process so it takes less than a minute to register your decision online at donatelife.gov.au."

DonateLife Week is Australia's national awareness week to promote organ and tissue donation and is led by the Organ and Tissue Authority.

To register your donation decision on the Australian Organ Donor Register, visit www.donatelife.gov.au