Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
"That reaches into families, it reaches into communities and it's indiscriminate. And it causes carnage, hurt, pain, loss, for those left behind."
Politics

The letter that devastated Scott Morrison

by Sam Clench
10th Sep 2019 11:22 AM

DURING his speech at the Suicide Prevention Australia breakfast this morning, Scott Morrison shared the tragic story of a 17-year-old boy who took his own life.

"I get a lot of letters. We all do. All parliamentarians do. I probably get a few more than I used do these days. I got one that was very upsetting recently," Mr Morrison said.

"Jenny and I went to a wedding of a friend in Western Sydney a few years back, and as is the case - I was treasurer at the time - there's lots of photos, there's lots of selfies. And I had a photo, Jenny and I with a beautiful young family and three kids, and recently I had a letter from the mother in that photo.

"The beaming teenage boy in that photo, Luke, had taken his own life in the past year and she'd written to me to tell me about it.

"When you look at the photo, there's no telltale sign. There's nothing. A beautiful young boy there with a beautiful family. He was 17.

"More than half of all Australian adults personally know someone who has died by suicide and can tell a story like this. This is a curse, as I've described it, on our society. That reaches into families, it reaches into communities and it's indiscriminate. And it causes carnage, hurt, pain, loss, for those left behind."

If you or someone you know needs help, please contact Lifeline on 13 11 14, or visit Beyond Blue's website.

More Stories

editors picks scott morrison seniors-news suicide awareness suicide prevention

Top Stories

    Nervous wait at evacuation centre as winds fan flames

    premium_icon Nervous wait at evacuation centre as winds fan flames

    News Fire evacuees taking shelter at Dorrigo Showground have shared their stories.

    Coffs Harbour Bypass

    premium_icon Coffs Harbour Bypass

    Video How the 14km upgrade will look in four years time.

    • 10th Sep 2019 12:00 PM
    Pink Poker Run success

    premium_icon Pink Poker Run success

    News HAVE you ever seen a pink unicorn or pink fairy riding a horse? Riders and horses...

    • 10th Sep 2019 11:30 AM
    Bane or a blessing for the Coffs Coast?

    premium_icon Bane or a blessing for the Coffs Coast?

    Business What is your opinion on short-term accommodation providers?