Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Protesters planning to shut down the Story Bridge on Saturday could be arrested for committing any one of a “broad range” of offences, police have warned.
Protesters planning to shut down the Story Bridge on Saturday could be arrested for committing any one of a “broad range” of offences, police have warned.
Health

The laws you’ll break if you join bridge protest

by Kate Kyriacou
7th Aug 2020 12:16 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Protesters planning to shut down the Story Bridge on Saturday to highlight the plight of asylum seekers could be arrested for committing any one of a "broad range" of offences, police have warned.

Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski warned police were prepared "for whatever happens" and would arrest anyone doing the wrong thing.

Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski speaks to the media Picture: David Kapernick
Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski speaks to the media Picture: David Kapernick

He said, aside from possible breaches of health directives, protesters could face other repercussions for breaching both traffic regulations and criminal laws.

"We'll be there on Saturday with a very large police presence to make sure that bridge is not disrupted and if anyone acts unlawfully they can expect action," he said.

Refugee protesters at Kangaroo Point in July. Picture: Richard Walker
Refugee protesters at Kangaroo Point in July. Picture: Richard Walker

"Once they enter on the road, they're committing an offence - unless they are traffic user abiding by the traffic laws … it's an unlawful act.

"We'll take action."

Mr Gollschewski said there's a "variety of offences" protesters could be committing based on their plans to shut down the bridge.

Refugee protest at the Central Hotel and Apartments at Kangaroo Point in July. Picture: Richard Walker
Refugee protest at the Central Hotel and Apartments at Kangaroo Point in July. Picture: Richard Walker

"It starts with breaches under ... traffic regulations (and) it also then goes to police being able to give directions to make sure that lawful activities continue to be able to happen.

"That contravention of a police direction is another offence that can occur.

"There's a broad range of things that will be at our disposal."

Originally published as The laws you'll break if you join bridge protest

More Stories

asylum coronavirus health protest refugees

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fireys issue heater warning ahead of cold snap

        Premium Content Fireys issue heater warning ahead of cold snap

        News Cooler weather is set to hit NSW this weekend, with NSW Fire and Rescue issuing a warning on the dangers of indoor heaters

        • 7th Aug 2020 12:08 PM
        LOCAL CHEERS: Everyone’s a winner on Coffs Cup Day

        Premium Content LOCAL CHEERS: Everyone’s a winner on Coffs Cup Day

        News Find out how a different look Coffs Cup Day went in first on-course action in three...

        • 7th Aug 2020 12:03 PM
        BEHIND THE DESK: Do our sports pathways need work?

        Premium Content BEHIND THE DESK: Do our sports pathways need work?

        Sport DEX sports editor Mitch Keenan looks at whether our talented athletes are being...

        • 7th Aug 2020 12:00 PM
        Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        • 7th Aug 2020 11:47 AM