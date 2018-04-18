The latest on the Coffs Coast

They Dream of Home

What: Theatre with BITE commemorates the centenary of the end of WWI with music, humour, and pathos.

Covering the war itself from the perspective of those at home and away, moving into peace time, WWII, and beyond this is a toe-tapping, sometimes sentimental, sometimes funny opportunity to remember the incredible contributions made by Australia in times of strife.

You'll be sure to reminisce with songs like Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy, Sentimental Journey and A Nightingale Sang in Berkeley Square.

Theatre with BITE will present entertainment from a cast ranging in age from 11 to the more mature and all the music is taken from the relevant time in history.

Where: Jetty Memorial Theatre.

When: Tomorrow until Sunday.

Cost: $20 for adults, $17 for concessions and under 21's, Children $15 and family $55.

Visit jettymemorialtheatre.com

Wild camp

What: If you're looking for a unique experience for your children these school holidays, look no further.

The Wild Camp program is based on play work principles and is set entirely outdoors in nature.

Children are encouraged to lead their experience and are provided with a variety of play based opportunities, ideas and resources designed to inspire and engage.

Activities offered include nature connection games, fire craft, whittling, shelter building, nature craft, exploration, primitive fishing, slack lining, swing play, storytelling and camp cooking.

The camp is designed for children aged between 5-12 years old and is a drop and go day camp.

Children can be dropped off from 9am and must be collected by 3.30pm.

The programs are designed for the sole purpose of nature connection and operate rain, hail or shine.

Two highly qualified and experienced outdoor educators with current First Aid and WWCC are present at all sessions.

When and where: Tuesday, April 24 at Tuckers rock and Friday, April 27 at Boambee Bay Reserve.

Cost: $55 per day, per child or $40 per extra sibling or for a half day.

For more information, visit goo.gl/cy6QiF

Big screen on the green

What: Grab your picnic rug, set up in the prime spot on the grass, kick back and enjoy the movie Secret Life of Pets.

There will be food trucks, games, give-aways and a pop up bar to enjoy. Proceeds raised by donations on the night will go to Sawtell Public School.

Where: Sawtell Golf Club.

When: Saturday from 5pm to 9pm.

Goori Youth art award

What: A competition and exhibition giving young artists access to professional artists tuition and supplied materials at workshops designed to foster cultural expression through visual arts and by connecting Goori youth to creative career paths. This is the exhibition opening night and cash prizes will be announced.

Where: Open Studio, 2/25 Vernon Street, Coffs Harbour.

When: Saturday from 2pm to 5pm.

Harbourside markets

What: Come along and enjoy the thrill of discovery in an authentic outdoor market bursting at the seams with a great range of local produce, tasty foods, delicious coffee and amazing handmade art and craft. There will be free live music and fun activities for the kids to enjoy.

Where: Jetty Foreshores.

When: Sunday from 8am to 2pm.

Living lightly - Microgreens for Microthumbs

What: A workshop for green thumbs presented by horticulturist and gardening entertainer Steve McGrane. He will provide a wealth of kiddy and parent bite sized knowledge with activities for both kids and parents to participate in.

The workshop will include how to get kids into the garden and the type of plants you should use, basic explanations of how plants and insects operate and interact, ways we can be kind to plants and animals and the rest of the planet, insect hunting and observation, plant bingo, story-telling and lots of opportunity for questions from kids and parent.

Children must be accompanied by an adult and bookings are essential.

Where: Coffs Regional Community Garden, Combine Street.

When: Sunday from 10am to 11.30am.

Visit goo.gl/MrNkro

Hekyl and Jive

What: An energetic, four-piece cover band from the Mid North Coast.

With all members being impressive vocalists and polished musicians, their reptiore is diverse.

Combining all their musical influences together, there is no era untouched which makes Hekyl one of the most crowd-pleasing bands around.

Hekyl is known for their harmonies and have a big sound to make the bass hit your soul and tunes to get you up and dancing.

Where: The Seaview Tavern.

When: Friday, April 20.