The latest events on the Coffs Coast

Twilight Food Market

What: A family and pet-friendly food-only market, diverse in multicultural cuisine with plenty of choices for the children. Bring a blanket, chair, bottle of wine, beer and kick back and enjoy the entertainment.

Where: Park Beach Reserve.

When: Friday from 5pm to 9pm.

Christine Anu - Rewind: The Aretha Franklin Songbook

What: Australia's soul diva Christine Anu returns in 2019 with Rewind - The Aretha Franklin Songbook. Experience Christine's powerful performance for the first time, or return to enjoy her soulful and sassy tunes once again.

Where: Jetty Memorial Theatre.

When: Saturday, November 2.

Visit jettytheatre.com

Uptown Markets

What: With more than 80 stalls to browse through, you'll find local fruit and vegies, bric-a-brac,

soaps, accessories and more.

Where: Castle St carpark.

When: Sunday from 6am to 2pm.

Classic Cars

What: Check out a range of classic cars as C.ex Coffs Sports Touring and Classic Car Club display their unique cars from Australia, Europe, Great Britain, the United States and Far East.

Where: C.ex Coffs.

When: Sunday, November 20 from 10am to 2.30pm.

Breakfast ride

What: Get outdoors and enjoy a bike ride from Bongil Bongil to Crossmaglen with a group. The ride is an easy 3 with one big hill. Any bike can do it and the ride is 26km.

Where: Meet at the picnic ground at the end of Williams Road, Bongil Bongil National Park.

When: Sunday, meeting at 7.30am with a 9am brunch.

Blues and Berries Festival

What: For the third year, Blues and Berries is back.

Come along for a day Blues music and berries by the

beach.

There will be a pie eating competition, farm tours to Costa Berries Farm and loads of food and market stalls.

Bring your chair, picnic blanket and sunscreen for a fun outdoor family friendly event.

Where: Woolgoolga Beach Reserve.

When: Sunday, November 3 from 9am to 6pm.

For more information, visit bluesandberries.com.au

Author Chris Hammer

What: Chris Hammer is the author of crime novel Scrublands, an instant bestseller when it was published midway through

2018. He will be talking about his new book, Silver, an enthralling sequel to Scrublands - whose setting in a present-day rural town facing drought and other challenges resonated so well in current regional Australia.

Where: The Book Warehouse.

When: Wednesday, November 6.

Stars of Coffs Coast Dance for Cancer

What: A high-profile gala event where local personalities are paired with a professional dance instructor to prepare and perform a choreographed routine at the gala event.

The Stars of Coffs Coast Dance for Cancer event provides the perfect opportunity to educate community members about the significant work of Cancer Council NSW and to raise vital funds to contribute to this cause that affects so many in our community.

Where: C.ex Coffs.

When: Friday, November 8.

Visit cex.com.au

Johnny Cash Tribute

What: He has a resemblance to Johnny and a voice to match, giving justice to the depth of vocals of the great Johnny Cash.

Canadian born Dail Platz is an international artist with a unique background.

He performed in the true Honky Tonks and bars of North America for many years before making the move to Australia.

Enjoy the faithful reproduction of Cash's great songs and the authentic Johnny Cash sound.

Where: Sawtell RSL.

When: Saturday, November 16. Doors open at 7.30pm.

Visit sawtellrsl.com.au

Melinda Schneider

What: Melinda Schneider returns to the stage in 2019 - 2020 with a heartfelt tribute to the legendary Doris Day, who died earlier this year.

This nostalgic concert celebration will feature the wonderful Young At Heart Orchestra and include timeless hits including Que Sera, Sera, Sentimental Journey and Secret Love plus classic songs from the movies Calamity Jane, Love Me or Leave Me and T he Pajama Game, as well as a number of Doris' big band standards.

Where: C.ex Coffs.

When: Saturday, November 23 at 7pm.

British India

What: The much anticipated return of British India happens this summer as the boys return to the stage after a 12 month lay-off, following the departure of lead guitarist Nic Wilson 2018.

The band will embark on a run of live dates on the east coast, stopping in on the Coffs Coast.

Over the course of their impressive career, British India have earned four Top 10 ARIA albums, eight entries into the Hottest 100 and their classic single I Can Make You Love Me is accredited Gold in Australia

Where: Sawtell RSL.

When: Friday, December 27.

Visit sawtellrsl.com.au