The latest events on the Coffs Coast

Mystery in the air

What: Comedy legend Michael Veitch is back to doing what he's loved for, making us all laugh. Joined by young blade Simon Oats, they transport us back to when radio was king. Mystery in the Air sends audiences laughing all the way back to the style, the fashion and the sheer political incorrectness of the 1940s.

Where: Jetty Memorial Theatre.

When: Saturday from 10.30am to 11.30am.

Uptown markets

What: With over 100 stalls offering a variety of goods and local produce, there's something for everyone. No matter the weather, rain, hail or shine, the Uptown Markets will be open. You'll find unique items including shells, antiques, collectables, woodwork, soaps, bric-a-brac and more.

Where: Castle Street carpark.

When: Sunday from 6am to 2pm.

Giingan Gumbaynggirr Cultural Experience

What: Come and enjoy this monthly fun-filled morning up at Sealy lookout.

Over the course of the tour guests will experience traditional Gumbaynggirr stories and welcome, Gumbaynggirr language learning, cultural dancing, bushtucker tasting, damper preparation and more.

Where: Forest Sky Pier, Sealy Lookout.

When: Saturday from 10am to 1.30pm.

Visit bmnac.org.au

Harbourside Market

What: Find yourself surrounded by a range of unique art and craft, fresh local produce, delicious gourmet food and beverages, entertainment, live music and more.

These are a pet friendly market but dogs will need to be kept on a leash.

Where: Jetty Foreshores.

When: Sunday from 8am to 2pm.

Author event, Todd Alexander

What: Todd Alexander has been writing for over twenty years and is currently on a regional tour after releasing his book Thirty Thousand Bottle of Wine and a Pig Called Helga.

This book is a hilarious account of two completely unprepared city slickers who turn their hands to the land and discover much more than they bargained for.

Where: Harry Bailey Memorial Library.

When: Wednesday, August 14 from 5.30pm.

Gutsy Girls Adventure

Film Tour

What: Showcasing two-and-a-half hours of the most inspirational and entertaining films celebrating adventurous women from independent filmmakers around the globe, this is a film tour not to miss.

Where: Jetty Memorial Theatre.

When: Tomorrow from

7-9.30pm.

Visit jettytheatre.com.

Guest speaker evening

What: Has the Return and Earn initiative reduced marine pollution of urban mangroves and remote beaches of NSW? This presentation will address questions, with an overview of outcomes from the Container Deposit Scheme study on a statewide basis and focus on Coffs Harbour.

Where: National Marine Science Centre.

When: Tonight from 7-8.30pm.

Country Superstars show

What: The Country Superstars Tribute Show is a salute to the most talented artists to ever grace the country stage including Alan Jackson, Johnny Cash, Shania Twain, Dolly Parton and Glen Campbell.

If you're a big fan of country music then this a must-see show.

Where: Park Beach Bowls Club.

When: Saturday from

6.30-10.30pm.

The Soweto Gospel Choir

What: In this uplifting and joyous repertoire, The Choir will perform a rousing program of freedom songs celebrating the life of the father of their Rainbow Nation, Nelson Mandela as well as international gospel classics including a spine-tingling take on Leonard Cohen's Hallelujah and an extraordinary rendition of Amazing Grace which has had over 15 million views on YouTube.

Don't miss the spectacular Soweto Gospel Choir live in Australia in 2019.

Where: C.ex Coffs.

When: Saturday from 7.30pm.

Visit cex.com.au