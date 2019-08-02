The latest events on the Coffs Coast

Gutsy Girls Adventure Film Tour 2019 is on Saturday August 10 at The J.

Aussie NightMarkets

What: Sample your way across 33 international cuisines from around the world and browse through handmade retail stalls offering one of a kind items. There will also be a kids corner offering $20 unlimited wrist bands across all the rides. Gold coin entry.

Where: Coffs Harbour Showgrounds.

When: Today from 4pm to 10pm.

Glenreagh Community Markets

What: Browse these friendly markets where you'll find plenty of bargains. There's bric-a-brac, candles, soaps, plants, books old and new, collectables, knitwear, handmade and homemade goodies and more. There will be over 20 stalls including George's famous locally produced beef pies. Plus a monthly raffle. There's something for everyone.

Where: School of Arts Hall, 62 Coramba Hall, Glenreagh.

When: Today from 8am to 12.30pm.

Bloom

What: Melbourne singer/songwriter Bloom is highly applauded as one of Australia's greatest power vocalists and is about to combine Stevie Nicks and Linda Ronstadt into one special show. Backed by an incredible band, be charmed by the Australian vocal powerhouse that is Bloom and celebrate Stevie Nicks and Linda Ronstadt.

Where: Jetty Memorial Theatre.

When: Saturday, August 24.

G lenn Miles

What: The Rotary Club of Coffs Harbour presents an evening with Glenn Miles, Ambassador to Egypt. Mr Miles is a senior career officer with DFAT and was most recently Head of Mission, Australian Embassy, Beirut.

Where: C.ex Coffs.

When: Thursday, September 12, 6.30pm for a 7pm start.

For more information or to RSVP, call Paul on 0407 974 037.

Daryl Braithwaite

What: Showing no signs of slowing down, Daryl Braithwaite is soon to be making his way to the Coffs Coast. His latest album Days Go By showcases Daryl's career highlights to date and features brand new music.

Where: Moonee Beach Tavern.

When: Saturday, October 12.

Gutsy girls adventure film tour

What: Showcasing over two hours of inspirational and entertaining films celebrating adventurous women from independent filmmakers around the globe.

Featuring a unique selection of films of varying lengths and styles, covering topics relevant to women in the outdoors the Gutsy Girls Adventure Film Tour will enthral both the avid adventurer and the armchair adventurer alike.

Where: Jetty Memorial Theatre.

When: Thursday, August 8 from 7pm.

Tickets are $28 for adults and $18.50 for children.

Visit jettytheatre.com

S hannon Noll The Singles Tour

What: Shannon Noll has become a legend, a meme, an everyday hero and a county boy who stands by his word and convictions.

This special celebration will have Shannon performing some songs he has not done for years and ear marking them with anecdotes and stories to match.

This is show you don't want to miss; Shannon Noll 'THE SINGLES TOUR' is a special experience.

Where: The Hoey Moey.

When: Sunday, August 18.