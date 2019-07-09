The latest events on the Coffs Coast

Coffs Coast Growers Market

What: With stalls selling local and farm fresh products such as jams, honey, cakes, bread, coffee, eggs, soap, flowers, fruit and vegetables, herbs and more, the Coffs Coast Growers Market has something for everyone.

Where: Coffs City Centre.

When: Thursday from 8am to 2.30pm.

Xmas in July markets

What: Wander through the market stalls admiring homewares, clothing and artistry, enjoy fine foods, mulled wine and more, just like you would at a European Christmas market. Bring your dog along from noon to enter the European winter-themed dog pawrade.

Where: Level two, Coffs Central.

When: Saturday from 9am-1pm.

For more info visit bit.ly/2LCNI0a

Giingan Gumbaynggirr Cultural Experience

What: Over the course of this tour, guests will experience complimentary damper and drinks, traditional Gumbaynggirr stories and welcome, Gumbaynggirr language learning, cultural dancing and more.

Where: Forest Sky Pier, Sealy Lookout.

When: Saturday, from 10am-1.30pm.

Visit www.bmnac.org.au

Urunga Riverside Market

What: The Urunga Riverside Market is on the second Sunday of each month by the boardwalk in Urunga on the foreshores of the twin rivers. Come along for some great foods, arts/crafts, music and entertainment for the entire family.

Where: 2 Morgo St, Urunga.

When: Sunday from 8am to 1pm.

Glenreagh's 15th annual Timber Festival

What: Don't miss this fun family festival with a mix of woodchopping events, Shannon's show and shine cars, vintage tractors and machinery on display, Steve McEwan's Reptile World shows, horse carriage rides, children's rides and activities, live music, food and market stalls. Vendor stalls are still available, costing $45 per site. Contact Judy on 0428 684 648.

Where: Glenreagh Recreational Grounds.

When: Saturday, July 27 from 8am-4.30pm.

Moonee Food Truck Winter Wonderland Festival

What: Enjoy delicious cuisine from food trucks and vendors, craft beer, wine, cider and bonfires at the Moonee Food Truck Winter Wonderland Festival.

The night will culminate in Choir For Hire. The teams from Singing with Billie and an amazing band will turn the audience into a choir in 90 minutes.

One famous Song, 90 minutes worth of wine and schooners and then one huge performance.

Where: Moonee Beach Tavern.

When: Saturday, July 20, from 3pm.

Quilt and Craft Exhibition

What: Save the date for the Coffs Quilters and Needlecraft Inc quilt and craft exhibition in August.

There will be a range of quilts and crafts on display, trading tables, vendor stalls and morning and afternoon tea.

All proceeds will be donated to the Parkinson's Support Group, Coffs Harbour.

Where: Norm Jordan Pavilion, Coffs Harbour.

When: Saturday, August 10 from 10am-2pm and Sunday, August 11 from 10am-2pm.

For more info, call Leslie on 0417 275 005.

Saltwater freshwater arts 2019

What: A celebration of Aboriginal arts and culture from the Mid North Coast including the Worimi, Biripi, Dunghutti and Gumbaynggirr nations, which make up the Saltwater Freshwater region.

The exhibition incorporates the Saltwater Freshwater Arts Alliance Aboriginal Art Award and includes a display of contemporary cultural objects.

There will be public programs throughout the exhibition, including storytelling, weaving and language workshops

Where: Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery.

When: Friday, July 19 until Saturday, September 14.

For more information, visit saltwaterfreshwater.com.au