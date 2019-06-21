The latest events on the Coffs Coast

Kris Kristofferson performing at the Pilbeam Theatre. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin

Sawtell Family Market

What: Grab a bargain with pre-loved clothing, books and other treasures while enjoying a barbecue breakfast.

Where: CWA Hall, 21 Elizabeth Street, Sawtell.

When: Today from 8am to 1pm.

Pink Zinc

What: Pink Zinc is a four-piece cover band based in Byron Bay. Playing a mixture of rock, pop, funk and soul music, this band is sure to get you up and dancing.

Where: The Pier Hotel.

When: Today 8pm to 11pm.

Bollywood Beach Market

What: A local market with Bollywood flavour, enjoy live music, local produce and more by the beach.

Where: Woolgoolga Beach Reserve.

When: Today from 8am to 2pm.

Harbourside Market

What: Enjoy Sunday morning with a stroll through the market stalls at the harbour. You'll find a range of local produce, tasty foods, delicious coffee and handmade art and craft.

Where: Jetty Foreshores.

When: Tomorrow from 8am to 2pm.

Coramba Village Market

What: Enjoy activities, market stalls, live music and more only 15 minutes west of Coffs Harbour.

Activities include art and crafts, fun things for kids to do and delicious food.

Where: Gale Street, Coramba.

When: Tomorrow from 10am to 2pm.

Rollerama

What: Rollerama is for roller skaters of all skill levels and for ages eight and above. There will be games, music, general skate time, themes and rolling good times

Where: Sportz Central, Bray Street.

When: Tomorrow from 3pm to 4pm.

Visit Coffs Coast Derby on Facebook.

An evening with Jack McCoy

What: Legendary surf film maker Jack McCoy returns to Coffs Harbour for a one night only special event along with special guest Dave "Rasta" Rastovich.

Audiences can expect stories of life and death experiences along with behind-the-scenes tales of making some of his iconic surfing films.

Where: C.ex Coffs.

When: Tomorrow from 5pm.

Visit cex.com.au

Fundraiser Garage Sale

What: Sisters Steffaney and Courteney Treadwell are fundraising to travel to Scotland for the World Highland Dancing Championships at the end of July.

They will be holding a garage sale, barbecue and cake stall this weekend to help raise funds for the championships.

Inspired to start dancing by their Scottish heritage, their strong family ties to Scotland make this competition trip a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Where: 127 Brodie Dr.

When: Today from 7.30am.

Uptown Markets

What: The Uptown Markets have been running in Coffs Harbour for 28 years and are the only fully undercover markets.

With more than 80 stalls to browse through, there's something for everyone to enjoy and discover.

You'll find local fruit and vegies, Thai food, a local award-winning woodwork artist, bric-a-brac, soaps, accessories, shells, clothes and more.

Rain, hail or shine, the markets are open every Sunday.

Where: Castle St carpark.

When: Sunday, 6am-2pm.

Steve Bennett

What: Steve has been singing and playing guitar since he was young, surrounded by music and jam sessions in the lounge room.

He learnt the basics from his dad and moved on to learning songs and developing his own style, which led him to writing his own songs and starting family band Ghost Road in 1992.

Steve's bag of tunes is eclectic, he is a storyteller and his music will make you want to sing and dance.

Where: The Seaview Tavern.

When: Today.

Steve Bennett. Contributed

Kristofferson's national tour

What: Three times Grammy winner, actor, storyteller and country music superstar Kris Kristofferson returns to Australia for a national tour with band The Strangers.

Having accomplished more in his lifetime than most performers dream of, Kris Kristofferson has recorded over 30 albums and written some of the greatest songs of all time.

Music fans will not want to miss the opportunity.

Where: C.ex Coffs.

When: Tuesday, October 1 from 7.30pm.

Visit cex.com.au

Do you have an event you want featured on our What's On page?

Email a paragraph describing the event including where and when, to editorial@coffscoastadvocate.com.au