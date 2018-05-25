The latest events on the Coffs Coast

Seussical the musical

What: A musical perfect for the whole family, Seussical is based on the works of Dr. Seuss and weaves together his most famous tales and characters from at least 15 of his books, including the Cat in the Hat and Horton the Elephant.

'Oh the thinks you can think!' Dr Seuss' best loved characters collide in an unforgettable musical adventure.

Where: Jetty Memorial Theatre.

When: Today at 2pm and 7pm and tomorrow at 2pm.

Visit jettytheatre.com

Busby Marou

What: Busby Marou are flying high after an amazing 2017.

Their latest album Postcards From The Shellhouse debuted at number one on the National ARIA charts and they sold 3,000 tickets to the first annual One Hot Night festival in Rockhampton.

The latest single Got Your Back is proving to be one of their most loved and is reason enough to take their sounds of celebration on one last headline tour of Australia's east coast for 2018.

Where: The Hoey Moey.

When: Today from 6pm to 11pm.

Cost: $30.

Visit hoeymoey.com.au

The Glitter Ball

What: Come along for Surge Vs Dreamstate at the glitter ball held over two rooms. Happy hour is from 8pm to 10pm, free entry before 9pm.

Where: The Coffs Hotel.

When: Today from 7pm to 1.30am.

Botanic Garden open day

What: The Botanic Gardens Open Day is an annual event where Botanic Gardens, Australia-wide showcase their special features and activities for the community.

The North Coast Regional Botanic Garden in Coffs Harbour is hosting a week of activities in the run up to the National Botanic Garden Open tomorrow with something to interest everyone.

The Plant Fair will be held today from 8.30am-2.30pm and there will be a range of stalls offering exotic and native plants, rainforest trees, orchids and succulents.

Tomorrow, there will be an open day with tours, inspections of the Seedbank and Herbarium and people mover rides available.

Where: North Coast Regional Botanic Garden.

For more information or to book a place at a workshop or walk, call 66484188.

Walking for pleasure

What: Enjoy a social walk on tracks and a low tide circuit from Mullaway beach car park to Safety beach.

Where: Mullaway Beach Carpark.

When: Sunday at 8.45am.

For more information, call 0408327434 or email coffscoasting@gmail.com

Sawtell family market

What: A vast range of handmade cards, artworks, craft, soap candles. jewellery, incense, plants, CDs /DVDs, cakes and breads will be up for grabs. There will be plenty of bargains with pre-loved clothing, books and other treasures. Enjoy a barbecue breakfast, lunch or tea and coffee.

Where: CWA hall, 21 Elizabeth St, Sawtell.

When: Today from 8am to 1pm.

Bollywood beach market

What: Held on the first and fourth Saturdays of the month this is a local market with Bollywood flavour. There's live music, local produce and much more by the beach.

Where: Woolgoolga Beach Reserve.

When: Today from 8am to 2pm.

Coffs Harbour uptown markets

What: The Coffs Harbour Uptown Markets are held every Sunday, rain, hail or shine. There's a variety of stalls from fresh produce, plants, jewellery, books, coins, sunglasses, clothing, retro gaming, tools and more.

Where: Castle St car park.

When: Tomorrow.

Harbourside markets

What: Come along and enjoy the thrill of discovery in an authentic outdoor market bursting at the seams with a great range of local produce, tasty foods, delicious coffee and amazing handmade art and craft.

Where: Jetty Foreshores.

When: Tomorrow from 8am to 2pm.

Mad Hatters market

What: Enjoy activities, market stalls, live music and more.

Where: Gale St, Coramba.

When: Tomorrow from 10am to 2pm.

Women Like Us comedy show

What: Women Like Us has found a unique niche in the comedy market, speaking to a demographic of women who don't always hear their stories told on stage. The two call themselves the bogan woman's thinking woman and the thinking woman's bogan. Women Like Us guarantees an hour of non-stop laughter with crowds declaring it the funniest show they've seen.

Where: C.ex Woolgoolga.

When: Saturday, July 21 from 7pm to 10pm.

Cost: $35.

Visit cex.com.au