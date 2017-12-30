The latest and the greatest

FAMILIES have been making their way out of the heat and into the air-conditioned comfort of the cinema to sit back, relax and enjoy a wide range of movies.

Birch Carroll & Coyle cinemas in Coffs Harbour has been a popular destination on the Coffs Coast for people looking to escape the summer heat for a couple of hours and be taken on an adventure.

Boxing Day movie releases included The Greatest Showman, featuring Zac Efron and Hugh Jackman, and on New Year's Day the public will be able to view the much-anticipated film Pitch Perfect 3.

BCC assistant manager Elyse Richardson said the most popular movies lately had been Jumanji and Star Wars, with plenty of families coming in to get out of the sun, heat and rainweather.

There are colouring-in competitions running, cheap family films and a movie to suit everyone's taste.

