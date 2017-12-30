Menu
Login
News

The latest and the greatest

Dani, Michelle and Jeff.
Dani, Michelle and Jeff. Rachel Vercoe
Rachel Vercoe
by

FAMILIES have been making their way out of the heat and into the air-conditioned comfort of the cinema to sit back, relax and enjoy a wide range of movies.

Birch Carroll & Coyle cinemas in Coffs Harbour has been a popular destination on the Coffs Coast for people looking to escape the summer heat for a couple of hours and be taken on an adventure.

Boxing Day movie releases included The Greatest Showman, featuring Zac Efron and Hugh Jackman, and on New Year's Day the public will be able to view the much-anticipated film Pitch Perfect 3.

BCC assistant manager Elyse Richardson said the most popular movies lately had been Jumanji and Star Wars, with plenty of families coming in to get out of the sun, heat and rainweather.

There are colouring-in competitions running, cheap family films and a movie to suit everyone's taste.

Visit the Event Cinemas website to check out more school holiday fun.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
Coffs Coast Advocate
Holiday season traffic delays

Holiday season traffic delays

PLANNING on travelling on the Pacific Highway during the holiday season?

MIDWASTE funded to tackle litter hot spots

TRASH TALK: Funding will be used to identify litter hot spots and organise clean-ups.

Coffs Coast litterbugs will be targeted by NSW Government funding

Bus taking break but back to business in 2018

GETTING AROUND: The small business bus will continue regular visits to the Coffs Coast in 2018.

The little blue bus will return to help Coffs Coast business in 2018

Starting the year with a fun run through Sawtell

RACING AHEAD: The Sawtell Fun Run will be run on New Years Day.

Tradition is set to continue at Sawtell on New Years Day.

Local Partners