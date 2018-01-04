The key to protecting your pet

RSPCA warn pet owners to be wary of ticks.

RSPCA warn pet owners to be wary of ticks. David Nielsen

TICK season is a time for pet owners to be on the lookout for any symptoms or lumps which may lead to sickness or death of their beloved furry friend.

RSPCA NSW said tick paralysis is a serious and potentially fatal condition requiring urgent veterinary attention.

Paralysis ticks are parasites that attach to an animal and consume blood from them while secreting a toxin which affects the animal's nervous system causing serious illness and is potentially fatal.

According to RSPCA NSW, symptoms of tick paralysis include:

Loss of coordination in the hind legs or not being able to get up,

A change in the sounds of the bark or voice,

Retching, coughing or vomiting,

Excessive salivation/drooling,

Loss of appetite,

Difficulty breathing or rapid breathing.

If your pet is show signs of tick paralysis or you find a tick on your pet, take them to the vet as soon as possible.

Tips from RSPCA NSW on how to remove a tick:

If possible, wear disposable gloves. Have a container with a lid or zip lock bag ready to put the tick in with some alcohol to kill it.

When removing a tick, avoid disturbing the body of the tick, don't squeeze the body.

Aim to remove the tick by its head at the point of insertion into the pets skin because if mouth parts are left in, they are likely to cause a local infection.

After removal, dab the area with a mild antiseptic.

Contact your local veterinarian immediately.

For more information on tick prevention, visit rspcansw.org.au