The Adani jobs up for grabs

There are thousands of people registering for a job at Adani's coal mine.

A GROWING number of ­desperate Australians are registering to work at Adani's Carmichael mine as the Palaszczuk Government yesterday raised the issue of the drought when pressed on its future.

The new language from Treasurer Jackie Trad comes as the project has not dampened workers' enthusiasm for a job with the Indian miner, with 18,600 people now registering, up from 14,500 in January.

The Courier-Mail can today reveal the jobs Adani will need from day one if the Carmichael project finally gets a tick-off from the State Government.

Engineers, civil construction workers, heavy earthmoving equipment operators, planning and dam engineers, logistics personnel, administration workers, planning and scheduling specialists, health and safety professionals and environmental workers will be needed once the mine is approved.

Deputy Premier Jackie Trad says there are issues around Adani’s groundwater management plan. Picture: Glenn Hunt/The Australian

However, Ms Trad yesterday raised concerns about Adani's groundwater management plan after the Morrison Government's approval off the it this month.

"There are still some issues around that (groundwater plan) and we have got to have a look at it from a Queensland perspective,'' Ms Trad said.

"Our water resources in Queensland - a drought-stricken state - are the priority here and we will make sure that we will do the proper environmental assessments as we have to do by law in this state."

But the Morning Bulletin in April last year reported Natural Resources Minister Anthony Lynham stating there were almost 270 conditions on the project to protect the environment and landholders and traditional owner interests.

"The licences allow Adani to remove enough water from the mine to allow it to operate safely," Dr Lynham said.

Adani Mining chief executive officer Lucas Dow has again called on the State Government to stop its political delays so locals can get jobs.

The Coalition is putting further pressure on Bill Shorten over the project, accusing him of saying one thing in Queensland and other interstate.

Bill Shorten has previously said he doesn’t support the Adani project. Picture: Kym Smith

In March 2018, Mr Shorten said: "I don't support the Adani project. I'm not supportive of it". Last week, he said in Brisbane: "We will be guided by the best science and by the law of the land and we won't be ripping up any contracts."

Mr Dow said the delays were frustrating communities.

"We hope the Queensland Labor Government realises their go-slow political tactics are hurting regional Queenslanders who are desperate for jobs in areas with high unemployment," he said.

"More than 3000 applications have come from the southeast corner as well, which indicates to us the suggestion that there are people in metropolitan areas who do want mining jobs as well, despite the claims of activists and anti-mining organisations.

"The level of interest registered from people wanting to work with us flies in the face of the fear and misinformation campaign waged by activists in an attempt to kill off the state's key industry."

THE JOBS NEEDED WHEN CARMICHAEL MINE PROJECT BEGINS

Civil Engineering

Civil Construction Superintendents

Civil Construction Supervisors

Heavy Earthmoving Equipment Operators

Infrastructure Construction Superintendents

Dam Engineering

Mine Engineering - Planning

Logistics Personnel

Project Administration

Contracts Management

Contracts Administration

Planning & Scheduling

Document Controllers

Health & Safety Professionals

Environmental Professionals