THE INCREDIBLES: Tait family tears up Country Championships

WINNERS ARE GRINNERS: (From left) Grafton Athletics Club members Marcus and Linda Makjev, Mitch Christiansen, Stewart, Will, Hanna, Callum and Nicole Tait, with coach Terry West, won a swag of medals at the NSW Country Championships earlier this month.

ATHLETICS :The Tait family are no strangers to success but they exceeded their own expectations with a huge medal haul at the NSW Country Athletics Championships earlier this month.

Making up five of Grafton Athletics Club’s eight-person team competing in the championships, the Taits were out in full force, taking a collective 18 medals between them, including four gold.

The huge haul of NSW Country Championship medals won by the Tait family.

But the idea of competing was initially met with reluctance from mum Nicole.

“Our friends tried to talk us into going to the Country Championships last year but I wasn’t too sure about it to begin with,” Nicole said.

“I thought maybe I’ll try and get a bit fitter for the next one.”

While Nicole had done ­athletics in the past, it was a foreign concept training alongside her three children.

“Because we follow the kids everywhere, we decided to join in the training,” she said.

“The kids enjoyed it – I think. They found it funny at the time.

“We were really enjoying it so we decided to have a go at Country Championships.”

Nicole’s main goal going into the championships was to enjoy herself and avoid injury but she could never have anticipated the success to come.

“We went into it without any real expectations, to be honest,” she said.

“It was pretty nerve-racking. You teach your kids it’s about having fun but you still don’t want to embarrass yourself.”

Grafton Athletics Club members with Coffs Harbour Athletics Club members at the Country Championships in January, 2020.

Grafton Athletics Club took home a whopping 26 medals, including 10 first-place efforts.

“We lined up and had a go and we kind of surprised ourselves,” Nicole said.

“It was heaps of fun. Not just the competition but the whole environment.

“We like staying fit as a family and being involved in the Grafton Athletics Club.”

Another member of the club that was a big motivator for Nicole and the rest of the team was Mitch Christiansen, who claimed three gold medals at the championships.

“Mitch is great, he’s very enthusiastic and has the most positive attitude,” Nicole said.

“It was his first time away at Country Championships and he had to run with all the able-bodied athletes but he did really well.”

Nicole was blown away by the inclusivity at the event as competitors from all ages pushed themselves to achieve greatness.

“There was a great feel to the event,” she said.

“The youngest can be in under-9s but it goes through to over-70s. There’s a big emphasis on club participation.

“Elite athletes compete there but there’s also a lot of families taking part.”

While dwarfed when put up against some of the biggest clubs in country NSW, Nicole said Grafton Athletics Club represented themselves with pride.

“Clubs go up against each other and we only had eight athletes from our club going up against some with hundreds competing,” she said.

“All athletes came home with medals in almost every event they competed in. It was a pretty incredible effort.”

Nicole said one of the most memorable moments for the Tait family came in the men’s and women’s open relays.

“We put together a relay team in each class,” she said.

“In the men’s it was Marcus (Makjev), Will (Tait), Mitch (Christiansen) and my husband, Stewart (Tait), and Stewart got to pass the baton on to Will, which was pretty special.

Stewart Tait passes the baton onto his son, Wll Tait, during the Men's Open Relay at the NSW Country Championships in January, 2020.

“I then took part in the women’s relay with Hanna (Tait), Linda (Makjev) and a runner from Coffs Harbour and I got to pass the baton on to Hanna.”

Nicole was pleased to have been able to encourage Marcus and Linda to join them at the championships.

“Marcus and Linda were hesitant at first, like us, but we were glad they came,” she said.

“They did a great job.”

Grafton Athletics Club had taken part in the Country Championships in the past but Nicole said it was a pleasure to reignite the interest.

“It’s been a long time since anyone from the Grafton club has come to compete in the championships,” she said.

Nicole said she was pleased to get through unscathed but was unsure whether she would take part in another.

“I really enjoyed it but it was a lot of hard work so I would have to think about doing another one,” she said.