The incredible rise and fall of Coffs-raised CEO

IT was the downfall of one of Coffs Harbour's most incredible success stories when former AMP chairwoman Catherine Brenner resigned today.

Ms Brenner stepped down in the wake of damning revelations from the Royal Commission into banking which showed the life insurance giant had repeatedly broken the law by charging fees for services customers did not receive, and misleading the corporate regulator.

Ms Brenner was the second to step down at AMP, with CEO Craig Meller having already resigned amidst news AMP could be facing criminal charges.

According to news.com.au, Ms Brenner's resignation came after the AMP board held a crisis meeting on Sunday night, as the company's market value plummeted by at least $2.2 billion.

Interim CEO Mike Wilkins is reportedly expected to step into the role.

According to Fairfax Media, Ms Brenner resigned from a reported $660,000-a-year position, and directors will have 25% of their fees stripped for the rest of the year.

It was an incredible climb up for the former chairwoman after her humble beginnings as a Coffs Coast student to becoming one of the most high profile female Board members in Australia, sitting on the Boards of Coca-Cola Amatil and Boral Limited.

Ms Brenner, daughter of former St Augustine's Principal Mike Hogan, graduated from Coffs Harbour High School before studying economics, law and business administration at Macquarie University and UNSW.

Catherine Brenner was the keynote speaker at a Women on Boards Mid North Coast dinner in 2013. Picasa

In 2013, Ms Brenner was the keynote speaker at a Women on Boards Mid North Coast dinner and thanked local mentors Heather McKinnon, family lawyer, and businessman Tom Murray-Prior.

She provided advice and motivation for Coffs Harbour women in becoming board members, detailing her journey from choosing to study a law degree to becoming a non-executive director at several companies.