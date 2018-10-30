The importance of socialising your dog from a young age

Question - My vet keeps banging on about how important pup school is. Can you please explain why?

Answer - Between eight and 18 weeks of age is the one period in the dog's life when socialisation skills are absorbed the best.

Socialisation includes:

Socialising with other dogs - pups need to learn about dog body language and acceptable greeting and playing skills.

Socialising with other people, pups need to know it is OK to be handled by other people and even go away from their owner with them.

Developing confidences within the environment, this includes getting used to sounds, objects and textures that may be found in the big wide world.

It's important the above skills are taught in a controlled environment using correct and particular techniques by a qualified trainer.

