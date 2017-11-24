The importance of early detection

Check your dog for lumps and bumps regularly.

INCREASE the odds of your pets survival rate by detecting cancer early through regular check overs.

National Pet Cancer Awareness month runs through November and aims to encourage pet owners to check their pets and gain advice on early detection.

Local Petbarn Coffs Harbour store manager, Kelly-Lea Boatwright said, "Pet Cancer Awareness Month is the perfect reminder of the need to understand the key warning signs to keep an eye out for, and the importance of regular vet check-ups.”

Dr Rachel Chay, Chief Veterinarian from Greencross Vets notes the answer to overcoming the disease lies in early detection and urges locals to keep an eye out for key indicators.

"Noticing changes in your pet's appearance, including the presence of lumps you feel when patting or grooming and seeking veterinary care can lead to early diagnosis and successful treatment.

Changes to look out for include weight loss, unexplained bleeding and coughing.

Scheduling regular health check-ups with your vet twice yearly and ensuring your pet is active and eating a balanced diet will all contribute to a long and healthy life.