The importance of breast check-ups

ONE in eight Australian women will be diagnosed with breast cancer by the time they turn 85.

Not the best odds, they make the effort of a regular check up even more important.

In November last year, Coffs Harbour local Carmel Sullivan was diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 57.

Carmel went in for a routine mammogram where they picked up a pea sized lump in one of her breasts.

After an initial lumpectomy, further tests revealed Carmel's cancer had multiplied in her breasts and she had to under go a double mastectomy.

Twelve months later, the mother of two is back at work, recovering well and wants to encourage other women to be more breast aware.

"If sharing my story is going to encourage more women to book a mammogram or an appointment with their GP for a breast exam, then some good will have come from my experience with cancer,” Carmel said.

"Before my diagnosis, I had never had surgery in my life. Working at a pharmacy, I'm aware of the importance of my health and I like to think I'm aware of my own body but cancer can happen to anyone. It isn't a death sentence though, you just have to get on with things.

The latest data from Cancer Institute NSW shows in the Mid North Coast region, more than 180 people were diagnosed with breast cancer in a single year.

New research by Australian Institute of Health and Welfare estimate there will be more than 17,500 new cases of breast cancer in Australian women in 2017, up from more than 15,900 in 2013.

For more information about breast cancer or to get your breasts checked, contact your GP.