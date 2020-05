Kyra Ensbey and her dog Chilli from Bright Bessy dog training. Picture: Rachel Vercoe

Question — What is the perfect fence height and type for a medium sized dog?

Answer — The perfect fence height would be no less than two metres.

Ideally, the fence should have a cement footing so the dog can’t dig under.

Colourbond fencing is very safe and the most durable fencing and is relatively easy to install.

It must be remembered though, that a solid high fence only allows your dog to see the sky.

I also suggest a self closing gate be installed.