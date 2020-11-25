The hottest Black Friday deals available

Clothes, Christmas presents and technology will be among the hottest items shoppers will be looking to snap up at the Black Friday sales.

Venue co-ordinator Dale Morgan-Mawby, 30, and his housemate Celeste Furnell, 29, from Penrith in NSW, are among those who will be hunting for discounted deals.

"Covid has impacted the amount I've worked this and I had my wedding so I've spent a fair bit of money and didn't have a lot coming in, so I want to get some gifts for people who made an effort for me," he says.

"I'm hoping to get some headphones for my brother, some wedding albums and clothes."

Morgan-Mawby plans to snap up bargains both instore and online.

Dale Morgan-Mawby and friend Celeste Furnell plan on making lots of purchases at the Black Friday sales. Picture: Justin Lloyd.

New independent research from ING which quizzed 1000 respondents and found 30 per cent are of shoppers are hoping to save 30 per cent or more at the Black Friday sales which for many retailers will run across the weekend and through until Cyber Monday.

These are some strategies to help you save.

1. WRITE A SHOPPING LIST

ING's head of daily banking George Thompson says "list out" exactly what you want to buy.

"Make sure you think in advance what you want to purchase before heading online or into the shops," he says.

"It's a clear way of avoiding that frivolous spending."

2. DON'T GO OVERBOARD

Thompson says, "make sure you are spending within your needs".

This involves choosing the best payment method that won't leave you with a giant hole in your pocket at the end of the sales.

Spending frivolously will only result in disaster down the track when you've left a serious dent in your pocket or a racked up debt that you have to pay back later.

It’s important to make are you are spending what you can afford. Picture:Justin Lloyd

3. EARLY-BIRD DISCOUNTS

Many retailers have already begun rolling out their Black Friday specials.

Scentre Group - who owns Westfield centres - group general manager Lillian Fadel says many deals run for days across their centres.

"No longer online, no longer just one day, customers can for the first time access a week-long sales event with Westfield Week of offers," she says.

Be sure to check out your favourite store's own catalogues, social media accounts and websites to see what deals are coming.

Many will already be advertising in the lead up to Friday.

4. KNOW STORE POLICIES

You may well end up making purchases that turn out to be not quite right.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission says you can ask a business for your preference on a repair, replacement or refund if there's a problem, but you can't just take a product back because you've changed your mind.

Queensland Consumers Association's spokesman Ian Jarratt also says if you're buying gifts make sure you get a gift receipt - this allows the recipient to change it if needed without seeing all the exact details of the transaction such as the price.

"When buying gifts, to reduce possible later hassles for you and the receiver get a gift receipt (if available) as well as the normal receipt," he says.

sophie.elsworth@news.com.au

@sophieelsworth

Originally published as The hottest Black Friday deals available