The hills are alive with the sound of auditions

Are you the next Maria?

WHATEVER you do, don't sing Do-Re-Mi. That's the advice from Judi Williams of the Coffs Harbour Musical Comedy Company.

At the auditions for the upcoming local production of the Sound of Music, this director is pleading that you pick any other song.

"I cast this show a few years back and had to hear Do Re Mi more than 70 times so I've banned it from auditions,” Judi Williams said with a smile.

"I'm expecting a big turn out for the auditions, the Sound of Music is classical theatre and always popular with performers and audiences.”

The show is predominately about singing and drama so you won't have to polish your dance moves for this one.

"We will be needing a cast of about 50 as the roles for the children will be double cast.

"As always we are looking for men, you can never get enough men in the theatre and I will be on the look out for plenty of "penguins”, ladies who will be wearing the black and white habits of nuns for the ensemble.”

Judi is encouraging newcomers to town, and to the theatre, to come along and try out at the audition.

"If you're new to town the theatre is the way to meet people. You get an instant group of friends. You are in rehearsal for three months and performing for one month. I'm after people who enjoying singing.”

Judi is excited about bringing this show to the Jetty Theatre.

"I love doing shows like this because of the children. You can always tell a child who's been on the stage, they have more confidence. I highly recommend the theatre for children and young adults, it's really growing on the Coffs Coast.”

Will you be the next Maria or Captain Von Trapp?

"I can't wait to see who turns up to audition for these roles. They are great roles to play.”

Auditions will be held at Bishop Druitt College 9.30am registration for a 10am start, July 1 for children aged six to 16. Adult auditions July 2 same times and venue.

For more information about roles and vocal ranges see www.coffsharbourmusicalcomedycompany.com

Performance dates November 3 to 26.