The heat's on Coffs Harbour Suns in big game

BIG GAME: Coffs Harbour Suns coach Blake Kelly will be trying to mastermind a win for his side tonight. FILE

BASKETBALL: The Coffs Harbour Suns Youth Men's side has its most important game of the season tonight at Sportz Central.

It's a match which could inflate the tyres of the young squad for the remainder of the year and potentially ignite a championship charge.

The Suns are doing battle with Hornsby Ku Ring Gai Spiders, a team which has only tasted defeat once in 14 outings this season.

The Spiders are sitting second on the ladder, one spot above the Suns, so a win for Coffs Harbour will prove to the squad they can compete with anyone come finals time.

Hornsby's only loss this campaign came last weekend against the table-topping St George Saints.

The 78-60 defeat will no doubt fuel the Spiders' hunger for victory on their trip to the North Coast.

The Suns also tasted defeat in their last match, which also happened to be against the Saints.

The loss came between two byes for Coffs Harbour, so building late-season momentum after a stop-start period is crucial.

Tonight's clash is even more vital for the Suns as they finish the year with a challenging three-game road trip.

Guard Cody Woods and captain Nick Markham have led the Suns offence outstandingly all season, and coach Blake Kelly will expect the duo to once again showacse their skills tonight. The game commences at 5pm at Sportz Central.