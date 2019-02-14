Menu
SIZZLING: The Northern Heat boys are aspiring to careers in the game.
The Heat weathers the Bombers

12th Feb 2019 9:00 AM
THE Northern Heat squad excelled in hot and humid conditions during its final training session in Byron Bay.

The focus of the session was on transitions with drills used to work on the players moving the ball by hand and foot.

The squad had an incredible opportunity to put this into practise when they were invited to join the Burleigh Bombers for an opposed match simulation.

The Bombers, who play in the strong QFA Division 1 competition, were in Byron Bay for a pre-season camp and were training on the field next to the Heat.

"Our group of under-18s held their own against these fully grown men and produced some quality link-up play of their own,” coach Alan Martin said.

The team includes Coffs Breakers players Jake Benson and Ben Gibbeson.

