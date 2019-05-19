The haunting of Dr Harrow

Ioan Gruffudd returns in season two of the TV series Harrow.

THE tables have turned on the brilliant Dr Daniel Harrow.

After covering up the tracks of his own crime in the first season of the ABC's Brisbane-filmed drama series Harrow, the forensic pathologist is on the back foot after a near-fatal shooting.

"In the first season Harrow was on the front foot. He was doing everything he could to keep people off the scent that he was involved in the killing of (his daughter) Fern's step dad," star Ioan Gruffudd tells The Guide.

"Now there's somebody out there trying to do evil things who seems like a ghost who's come back from the dead to wreak havoc on Harrow's life and destroy everything he holds dear.

"Because this person is pulling the strings from behind the scenes, Harrow has no control and he's reacting to everything. He's on the back foot in season two. He's vulnerable, discombobulated and it starts to affect his work, seemingly.

"As an actor it's been a different challenge. Last year he was very cool and on top of everything, whereas this season he doesn't know where the next hit is coming from."

Sea World on the Gold Coast and Warwick will also features as backdrops.

"We've really embraced what the show was and taken that and ran with it this season, and heightened it to another level visually and dramatically," Gruffudd says.

Rush favourite Jolene Anderson is a new addition to the cast, playing Harrow's new co-worker and love interest Dr. Grace Molyneux.

"Not only is he being pursued, but he's also being sidetracked by falling in love at first sight with Dr Grace," he says. "We've used that lovely trope of meeting, falling in love and then waking the next morning to discovering they work together.

"We put them together immediately and then we keep them apart for the entire season."

Gruffudd hopes to return to Australia to film a third season, which would make Harrow his longest-running TV role.

"I've had two shows now, Ringer and Forever, which got cancelled," he says.

"I've never felt more grateful in my life to be doing something of this level - being the lead in your own show. If we get the third it will have been the longest running show that I've ever done in terms of episodes. It would break my heart not to come back. I absolutely love it.

"Being a family guy it's great to be working and to have two jobs (Harrow and Liar) on the bounce is extraordinary as an actor."

Season two of Harrow airs Sundays at 8.30pm on ABC-TV.