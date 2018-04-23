Gross scene that was cut from Bachelor in Paradise

Eden Schwencke has described the gross moment that never made it to air on Bachelor In Paradise. Picture: Channel 10

BACHELOR In Paradise's latest evictee, Eden Schwencke, has revealed the disgusting moment on the series which (thankfully) never made it to our screens.

The New Zealand native walked out of the Fijian resort during Sunday's episode, after being friend-zoned by Elora Murger.

Elora told Eden she wasn’t romantically interested in him. Picture: Channel 10

Following his exit, Eden admitted that he'd been part of a gross dare one night that had been cut from the show.

"There was one night where Laurina [Fleure], Blake [Colman] and I were sitting down and she said to me, 'I dare you to kiss that toad that was just jumping by,'" he told Now To Love.

"I grabbed it and I said, 'YOU kiss it! I'll grab it.' And she kissed the toad - but it didn't turn into a prince unfortunately."

According to Eden, the "whole cast got called to a safety meeting" afterwards, where producers stressed upon them how poisonous toads are and the fact that they can potentially kill humans.

During his time on the show, Eden was slammed by fellow contestant Nina Rolleston, after dumping her at the rose ceremony for not showing him enough affection.

Despite Nina's criticism of him, Eden insisted that he stands by his choice.

"I don't regret that decision because that decision was something I had to do for myself. I felt that we spent a lot of time together and we definitely had feelings for each other," he told the magazine.

"Certain things happened and I needed a few answers to some things and I didn't feel like I received the answers that I needed to confirm what we had ...

"I've apologised for hurting her feelings but I don't know what more I can say. There's no resolution and I'm not going to continue to beat a dead horse. I'm sorry she had to go through that but I do wish her all the best. She's an amazing girl."