MVP: Ben Warden has shown he'll be one to watch.
The green and gold jersey is calling Canadian Ben

Sam Flanagan
2nd Sep 2019 4:36 PM
THE Coffs Coast’s Ben Warden has continued his stellar rise on the ice after being named his side’s most valuable player at a national tournament.

Competing in the Under-13 Australian Championships at Erina on the Central Coast, Warden was the star player for Queensland as they charged into the final.

The boys in maroon and white were able to get over the top of Victoria in the semi final before NSW showed their class in the decider to win 5-1.

Ben, who plays centre, said he chooses to play for Queensland because it’s easier to get up to Brisbane for training than regularly heading down to Sydney.

“We were training for the tournament for four months leading up to it. I would have been to Brisbane about 15 times this year already,” Ben said.

“On the way down to the national championships we stopped in at the Big Banana and had two days of training here which was great.”

Ben, who grew up in Canada until he was 11, was selected for a national camp at the start of the year in Newcastle.

Despite a strong Canadian accent, Ben has his sights firmly set on a green and gold jersey in a few years time.

“The first national team in Australia is the under-18s, so I’d like to make that,” he said.

“The national camp was a really high standard this year, they’re were some great teams and great players. The level obviously isn’t as high as Canada, but it’s growing.”

Ben said if the opportunity arises to go back to Canada and play under elite coaches he would take it with both hands, but for now he’s happy honing his skills right here on the Coffs Coast.

“I don’t think my Canadian friends would mind if I chose to play for Australia, they’d be happy I’m representing my country.”

Visit the Coffs Harbour Ice Hockey Facebook if you’d like to be involved with the sport.

