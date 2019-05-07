The great wall of Snapper holds firm

RIVALRY RENEWED: The Coffs Harbour Snappers and SCU Marlins match went down to the wire on the weekend.

RUGBY UNION: Despite having very little possession for the entirety of the contest, the Coffs Harbour Snappers found a way to win against the SCU Marlins on Saturday.

Trailing 25-19 deep into the second half, it was a try by young forward Carter Hoy that sealed the Snappers' memorable victory from the jaws of defeat.

"You're much happier winning those close games than losing them and you take those wins when you can get them,” Snappers coach Joe de Dassel said.

"We had very little ball, they were able to control possession really well. But I was very happy with our defence.

"It was a cracking game and a great finish.”

The win was the Snappers' second bonus-point victory of the season from three games, but de Dassel said there was still plenty to improve.

"We just have to work on our ball control,” he said.

"We scored four tries so when we hang on to it, I know we can score points, but we just need to have the ball for longer periods.

"We came off the back of three weeks with no footy, so that bonus-point win could be crucial for us come the end of the season.”

A big test awaits de Dassel's side this weekend, as it travels south to take on early season premiership favourites, the Hastings Valley Vikings.

"They're the dominant team in the competition but no one is unbeatable.

"We just have to maintain our defensive effort and try to keep the ball. That will put us in a good position.”

The Marlins' loss means they are now win-less from their three starts in 2019.

They host the Port Macquarie Pirates this Saturday.