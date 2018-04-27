The grass really is greener

CREAM OF THE CROP: A US research team has found milk from grass-fed cows is higher in omega-3 and other good fatty acids.

AUSTRALIAN dairy cows are among the world's best producers of milk rich in good fatty acids simply because they graze in paddocks, said the head of organics research at Southern Cross University.

Professor Carlo Leifert was co-author of an international study analysing 1163 milk samples in the United States over three years.

The research team found milk from grass-fed cows was higher in omega-3 and other good fatty acids than milk from cows fed a mostly grain diet.

"The result that milk from cows grazing outdoors has more beneficial omega-3 fatty acids than milk from cows raised indoors on grain which is typically what happens in the US, is not surprising given cattle have evolved to eat grass or roughage, not grain,” Centre for Organics Research director Prof Leifert said.

"One hundred per cent grass-fed organic dairy cows produce milk with an even higher nutritional value.

"Dairy production in Australia is still mainly pasture-based and producing certified organic grass-milk here is therefore relatively easy.”

Through the research, it was found cows fed a 100 per cent organic grass and legume-based diet produce milk with elevated levels of omega-3 and conjugated linoleic acid, providing a markedly healthier balance of fatty acids.

"The finding that organic 'grassmilk' can help to increase omega-3 intake as recommended by nutritionists and food standard agencies, and balance the high omega-6 intake associated with many vegetable fats, may be particularly beneficial with respect to cardiovascular health.

"However, until evidence from dietary intervention studies is available it is virtually impossible to quantify potential health effects of organic milk consumption.”