The gloves are off as top two sides collide in grand final

MIDDLE ORDER ROCKS: Sawtell batsmen Tyh Murphy and Will Bailey will both need to continue their solid run with the bat this weekend. Adam Hourigan

CRICKET: Ali v Frazier, Tyson v Holyfield, Wilder v Fury.

When heavyweights collide at the peak of their power, people sit up and take notice.

This will be the case over the weekend as Sawtell take on Harwood.

The two class outfits from the inaugural season of the North Coast Cricket Council Premier League will square off in the competition's decider, with more than silverware on the line.

In just three outings against each other the two clubs have built up a healthy rivalry, giving this game added significance.

Sawtell currently hold bragging rights, having won two of the three contests to date, but they'd give away those wins for victory this weekend.

"This is the grand final I'm sure North Coast Cricket wanted to see,” Sawtell president Rod Buckle said.

"To have the recent dominant team in the south meet the dominant team in the north is what everyone was expecting; and now it is here.”

Buckle said the club are under no illusions when it comes to Harwood, pointing to their top six batsman as their strength.

However he's confident Sawtell's own arsenal of weapons can get the job done.

"We are sure Richo (Richardson Park) will take spin at some stage and it is nice having the premier spinner in the comp in Richie Gallichan in our line-up,” he said.

"It's also nice to have the bash brothers, Trent "big show” Mitchell and Brad Lewis back together at the top of the order.

"Those two are always great to watch, and if one or both of them can bat some time, it takes all the scoreboard pressure of our younger blokes.”

The grand final begins at 11am Saturday and Sunday at Richardson Park.

The Coffs Harbour Cricket Association second grade grand final will also be played at Richarsdson Park this weekend, with Sawtell battling Northern Districts.