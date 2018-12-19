Menu
MARTIAL ARTIST: Luis Regis (right) is one of the best in the world and calls the Coffs Coast home.
The global superstar who lives in our backyard

Sam Flanagan
19th Dec 2018 12:39 PM
MARTIAL ARTS: A global superstar within the Muay Thai community who calls the Coffs Coast home has just returned from the biggest fight of his career.

Luis Regis headlined a ONE Championship event in Kuala Lumpur on December 7 against arguably the best Muay Thai fighter in the world, Yodsanklai Fairtex.

Regis was born in Brazil but splits his time between Sydney and Bellingen after falling in love with the country when he was 19.

Although Regis wasn't able to get the win, he said his debut with ONE Championship was a blessing.

"I had a short camp for the fight,” Regis said.

"They couldn't find anyone to fight him, they looked all over the world.

"I had just got back from a surf trip to Indonesia and they called me and asked me to fight him. I accepted because I'm a fighter and this is what I do.

"I knew someone was going to get knocked out, either me or him. Unfortunately it was me.”

Regis said there were no excuses for his loss, and was already concentrating on what his future holds with one of the biggest promotions in the combat sports world.

Though he has ruled out transitioning to Mixed Martial Arts for now.

"I've got a two year contract and I knew that first guy was going to be the hardest.

"They only give you five weeks notice for fights so you have to stay active.

"I've done Brazilian jiu-jitsu, but I haven't really thought about it (going to MMA) because I've been focused on Muay Thai for the last 10 years.”

Regis met and fell in love with a Bellingen girl soon after he first came to Australia, and the couple now raise their children on a property near town.

