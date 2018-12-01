The gift of dignity is in the bag

GIVE TO OTHERS: Share the Dignity this year by dropping off essential items to Coffs Harbour Bunnings.

WITH the rapid approach of Christmas upon us, the community is being asked to assist homeless women and those experiencing domestic violence.

Share the Dignity is a not-for-profit organisation calling on Australians to donate essential hygiene items as part of the It's in the Bag Christmas donation drive.

Last year, more than 98,000 bags were dropped off at Bunnings stores across the country and donated to disadvantaged women in the local community.

As the need grows for essential sanitary items, the charity is striving to collect 120,000 bags from generous Australians.

"Christmas time is such a special time but we tend to forget there's many people who need our help,” Share the Dignity founder Rochelle Courtenay said.

"Donating a bag filled with hygienic essentials is a small but extremely impactful gesture that people can take part in.”

Required essentials include sanitary items, shampoo, conditioner, toothbrush, toothpaste, soap, sunscreen and deodorant.

To donate items, visit Coffs Harbour Bunnings today and tomorrow.