Subscribe
The Ghan back on track after five month COVID absence

by NATASHA EMECK
31st Aug 2020 7:07 AM
A HUNDRED passengers hopped aboard The Ghan for the train's grand return to the Territory after a five month-long absence due to COVID-19.

The Ghan hasn't operated since March due to border closures and Sunday marked an end to the longest break in operations in the trains's 91-year history.

The Ghan left the Adelaide terminal at midday, stopping at Manguri, Alice Springs and Katherine before arriving in Darwin later this week.

 

The famous Ghan train travelling from Adelaide to Darwin through the Red Centre.

 

A Journey Beyond Rail Expeditions spokesman said strict measures are still in place including temperature checks, scheduled meal times and limited access to communal areas.

"We've scaled things down a little bit to help our guests JourneySafe with peace of mind and confidence," he said.

"We have almost 100 guests across 21 carriages."

Originally published as The Ghan's is back on track today after five month COVID absence



