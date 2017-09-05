The future of our city is in your hands

Chris Hanger - Executive Director, Infrastructure and Networks from the Department of Premier & Cabinet will speak at C.ex Coffs on Wednesday, September 13 from 7am to 9am.

THE NSW Government has recently announced that $1.3 billion in funding will available for Regional Australia in the coming months to enable investment in regional infrastructure, to support growing regional centres, activate local economies and improve amenity in communities. The great news is that everyone in our community has an opportunity to take advantage of this funding.

The funding forms part of the leasing of "Poles & Wires" and will include the following six funds;

Growing Local Economies - unlocking economic potential by building or upgrading power, transport and telecommunications links and water and sewerage services

Regional Sports Infrastructure - supporting participation and high achievement in sport for regional NSW communities by improving facilities

Connecting Country Communities - investing in better mobile phone and internet connectivity to support businesses and families living and working in regional areas and drive regional productivity

Regional Cultural Fund - delivering investment to support bold and exciting regional arts and culture venues

Resources for Regions - supporting the infrastructure and community needs of mining-affected regional economies

Stronger Country Communities Fund - supporting councils and community groups to deliver crucial local infrastructure to improve quality of life

The State Government has never before released this amount of investment funding at one time to Regional Australia and potential projects will not transpire without strong support from the community.

The funds will enable regional communities like Coffs Harbour to grow, attract greater investment and draw skilled workers. The funded projects will be led by the regional communities and applications are now being invited from local governments, regional organisations, industry bodies and many other groups including sport and not-for-profits etc.

To give you a clear clearer picture on how this money can be spent and how you can help, you are invited to attend a breakfast presentation by Chris Hanger - Executive Director, Infrastructure and Networks from the Department of Premier & Cabinet on Wednesday, September 13 from 7am to 9am at C.ex Coffs, Vernon Street. The cost is only $30, which includes breakfast.

Who should attend:

Anyone with an interest in the future of our city

Any business or organisation involved in tourism

Every sports and events club throughout the Coffs Coast (all disciplines)

Every cultural group and service club.

Not-for-Profits

Community groups

Local Councils

Local Chambers of Commerce



If you are unable to make this important breakfast event, you can visit nsw.gov.au/improving-nsw/regional-nsw/ for extensive information on the six funds and how you can get involved.

For more information or to book call 6651 4101 or email info@coffschamber.com.au