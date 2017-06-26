The future of drones in our skies

Whales off Woolgoolga: Mishka Vision captured this incredible drone vision of the northern whale migration. Source: Rumble.

DRONES and quadcopters haven provided their operators with an eagle eye perspective of the ordinary providing exceptional video footage.

But have these now mainstream technological marvel also invaded the privacy of others, or infringed on air traffic safety?

There is one more week remaining for Australians to have their say on the future of drone safety rules.

The Civil Aviation Safety Authority has extended the deadline for responses to an important drone discussion paper.

Anyone with an interest in drones has until September 29 to comment on five key drone safety issues.

The deadline was extended in response to requests from the aviation community.

Already more than 800 responses to the paper have been lodged.

The key issues covered in the discussion paper are:

drone registration

mandatory training and experience for drone pilots

mandatory geo fencing

counter drone technology

the overall safety regulatory approach to drones.

The paper looks at overseas developments in drone regulation, the costs of various options and the questions that should be addressed in relation to the five key issues.

The discussion paper is limited to safety issues as CASA's regulatory authority extends exclusively to matters of safety.

Issues related to the operation of drones such as security, privacy, importation and insurance are not covered by the review.

Comments on the discussion paper can be submitted using an easy-to-use online tool.

Everyone with an interest is drones is urged to have their say now.

Submit comments using the CASA consultation hub.