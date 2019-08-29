‘The future is yours Coffs Harbour’

THE Coffs Coast as one of the fastest growing regions in New South Wales should capitalise on its strong community engagement to secure its future.

As The Advocate's Future Coffs Harbour forum this week at Southern Cross University showed there is a momentum of opportunity building - showing great things are ahead for the Coffs Harbour region.

Key civic and business leaders joined innovators in their respective fields to discuss what plans are in place to ensure the local Coffs economy continues to prosper.

The public discussion shed light on the key planning, infrastructure and investment that is tabled - and should be - in coming years for the Coffs Coast.

With the support of leading demographer and key social commentator Bernard Salt, the Advocate will in coming weeks assess where the Coffs Coast stands in terms of regional Australia and what other 'go ahead' cities are doing to improve the legacy that is left for future generations.

The Demographics Group managing director Bernard Salt talks at the Future Northern Rivers event at SCU.

"You need to think big, you need to think bold, be ambitious," Bernard said.

"The future is not something that should just be allowed to happen to you, you can shape it and it is a futures forum like this that really enables you to decide exactly what kind of community you want for Coffs in 10, 20 and 30 years times," he said.