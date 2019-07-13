Menu
The trend of accommodating furry family members is spreading across the travel and holiday industry.
Patrick Hendry on Unsplash
The future is friendly to our pets

Rachel Vercoe
by
13th Jul 2019 8:00 AM
WANTING to go away during the school holidays but don't want to leave your pet behind?

The trend of accommodating furry family members is spreading across the travel and holiday industry with Qantas reporting a 10% increase in travellers wanting to take their pets with them on holidays.

Ingenia Holidays South West Rocks have introduced new changes to the popular holiday destination, only around an hour south of Coffs Harbour, allowing pets in the park.

After Victoria passed laws last year to give every tenant the right to keep a pet in their home, and with Queensland and the ACT following suit with similar changes this year, it's clear Australian attitudes are changing and many industries are feeling it with customers no longer willing to compromise and leave their pets out of the picture.

Ingenia Holidays South West Rocks Park Manager Alison Evans said she noticed a substantial demand for pet-friendly accommodation in the area, which meant it was vital to introduce changes.

"There's a real gap in the South West Rocks market for pet-friendly accommodation, with none of the local hotels and motels allowing animals, but so many people travelling with their pets,” Alison said.

"We've made all of our camp and caravan sites pet friendly, introduced one pet-friendly cabin with an enclosed balcony and non-carpeted floors, and we're about to launch two new pet-friendly cabins in the coming weeks.

With Australians having some of the highest rates of pet ownership in the world, almost two thirds of people owning a pet, it's no surprise businesses are seeing this trend.

"Since making these changes we've seen a significant uptake in people staying with their pets, especially among grey nomads, with at least 17% of these guests bringing a pet with them on their travels to South West Rocks.”

