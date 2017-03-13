25°
Opinion

The forgotten Coffs Harbour bypass alternative

13th Mar 2017 6:00 AM
Public submissions on the inner corridor route versus the far western bypass route.
RMS

MANY years ago our local member for Coffs Harbour, Andrew Fraser, submitted plans for a proposed much needed western bypass of our city, not a Clayton's substitute as presented in the Saturday's Advocate, March 4.

Many committees comprised of chair-borne experts have since debated the plan, confused the issues, and sabotaged it.

The selfish needs of vested interests not best served by a highway bypass have taken precedence over the needs of the community.

Multi millions of dollars have since been poured into the multi-laned rat-race that now bisects our city, and which we now have to endure.

Had Andrew Fraser's efforts been supported as they should have been, we could have had the bypass up and running years ago.

The results of this folly are evident as day by day the chaos and carnage on the very dangerous road has become par for the course.

Through traffic, particularly heavy vehicles, should be entitled to an un-encumbered rite of passage not afforded to them on highways passing through congested urban areas.　　

Jim Ashe

An aerial image of the Coffs Harbour Jetty Foreshores.
Trevor Veale

Jetty Foreshores scrub clearance

LETTERS appear in the Advocate from time to time supporting the clearing of scrub from sections of the Jetty Foreshores (the latest from Terry Robinson March 11) to enhance the views and enjoyment of everyone visiting Jetty Beach.

Talking with visitors and residents it soon becomes clear there is a lot of support such action.

Unfortunately our council completely ignores these suggestions.

Seemingly councillors continue supporting the few small groups who want no change leaving large areas of scrub fenced off thus denying the enjoyment of harbour, beach and island views to all those visiting the Jetty Beach picinic areas. It is time to moved with the times.

Lionel Goodacre, Coffs Harbour Jetty

PET/CT scanning will soon be available to residents of the Coffs Coast.
Erik dB

Pet Scan machine a must for Coffs

WELL done, Rotary and IMed for bringing a "Petscan machine to Coffs Harbour, about time someone got on board. It has been such an ordeal getting to Lismore for the treatment for myself and countless other cancer sufferers.

I am amazed at the amount of cancer patients we have in Coffs going through chemo and radiation.

Dorothy Lockhart

The Syrian conflict has raged longer than World War II. The Red Cross remains on the frontline after six years helping with the humanitarian crisis.
International Red Cross

Children deserve more than a lifetime of war

YOUSRA, 6, is the same age as the war in Syria. All she has known is war and when my colleagues met her, she was playing hopscotch among the bombed-out buildings of Aleppo.

War cannot kill the imagination of a child. But it's depriving millions of children like Yousra of a childhood.

This week marks an unfortunate anniversary whereby the people of Syria have now endured an armed conflict that's lasted longer than World War Two. Imagine what it's like for Yousra and her friends to live through 2,190 days of war.

All kids deserve a childhood and a chance for a bright future. We can all do something to make that possible, whether it's giving to the Syria appeal or just being kind to those who have fled the war.

Syria is now everyone's crisis and every one of us can help. Find out how at redcross.org.au

Peter Walton, Director International, Australian Red Cross

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!