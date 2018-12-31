The five sporting headlines we want to see in 2019

HISTORY MAKERS: The Sawtell-Toormina Saints won the first AFL North Coast women's flag in 2018 and will be looking to go back-to-back in 2019.

HISTORY MAKERS: The Sawtell-Toormina Saints won the first AFL North Coast women's flag in 2018 and will be looking to go back-to-back in 2019. AFL North Coast

ALL SPORTS: Last year was a bonanza of sport for the Coffs Coast, with the calendar full of world-class events and brilliant local performances.

The region unearthed numerous world champions and the economic injection into the Coffs Harbour area through major sporting events was significant.

Though now 2019 has arrived and a new chapter is ready to be written.

Here's a list of new year's wishes every sporting fan from the Coffs Coast will be hoping come to life in 2019:

Balance returns

The Group 2 competition is one of the closest ever, with all nine teams competitive and staying clear of financial trouble. The Coffs Harbour Comets also host multiple night games under their new lights, with large crowds embracing the evening spectacle.

Exponential growth

Following the success of the inaugural season of AFLW North Coast, even more women sign up for the 2019 competition, with expansion from the current three team model looked at.

Dream cup run

A North Coast side raises eyebrows and captures the imagination of football fans as they go on a long FFA Cup run, knocking off the top teams from Northern NSW before getting within touching distance of a round of 32 birth.

Kosciuszko conquered

A Coffs Harbour trained horse hits scintillating form and is selected for The Kosciuszko at Royal Randwick. The galloper is able to get the job done on Everest day and win the $1.3 million race for the connections after a fairytale journey.

Return of the king

Having not raced in Coffs Harbour since 2011, Sebastien Loeb gets behind the wheel of his Hyundai for the final round of the World Rally Championship. As with 2018, the world title is still wide open heading into the final weekend, with Loeb and current champion Sebastien Ogier engaging in an epic battle on the Coffs Coast.