The fighters paradise hidden between the hills

PERFECT LOCATION: Luis Regis at his farm just outside of Bellingen. Sam Flanagan

MARTIAL ARTS: Tucked between the rolling hills and tranquil river just outside of Bellingen, a world-class athlete is quietly building his oasis.

Luis Regis is one of the top Muay Thai fighters on the planet, and plans to further his skills and deepen his knowledge at a purpose built farm gym.

Regis already owns and teaches at a large gym in Sydney, but the 33-year-old wants his Coffs Coast retreat to be more intimate.

"It's somewhere I will be able to train good, rest good and eat good,” Regis said.

Regis has already had interest from fellow Muay Thai specialists as well as UFC fighters about coming up and using the retreat.

"If fighters have an important fight coming up they can come here and train with us or they can rent the place and use it as a camp.

"You can get more focus here compared to a city.”

Luis Regis trains in the gym he is building on the property. . Sam Flanagan

Set for completion in February, the farm gym features a ring, bags, pads, accommodation and everything else needed to prepare for a bout.

Regis said for the time being it will remain a specialised getaway for professionals, but down the track will evolve into a spot locals can come and learn about Thailand's national sport.

"I want to do it for the public here because I like to spread what we do... Muay Thai does good for people,” he said.

"So I'd like to do weekend training camps and weekend seminars for open level people. It's a nice feeling as a trainer when you teach beginner students because you can see they enjoy every step of their training.”

The Brazilian born father-of-two also believes he will be able to nurture the next generation of champions at the facility.

"In the city you get a lot of fighters... but country fighters are always tough because nothing is easy for them.

"I'm from a small town and know how much I wanted to train because everything was so far away and I'd have to go there.

"I definitely think I can make some fighters out of Bellingen.”

On the personal front, Regis is hopeful his next bout with ONE Championship will be in March. Regis recently headlined a card in front of 15,000 in Kuala Lumpur.