The fight is over: Travel refund music to his ears

Christiaan Dolislager is delighted to finally get a refund for his holiday which was cancelled early last year due to COVID-19.

Christiaan Dolislager is delighted to finally get a refund for his holiday which was cancelled early last year due to COVID-19.

Determination - and help from a high profile consumer advocate - has paid off for this local man.

He has also thanked the Coffs Coast Advocate for highlighting his plight.

Christiaan and his wife Anna Lang, who was gravely ill with cancer, were to take the Indian Pacific from Sydney to Perth in the first quarter of last year - it was going to be their last trip together.

“Taking the train would be no stress on her and we were really looking forward to it but then with COVID it got cancelled and she went down hill.”

Anna died in April last year and Christiaan has been trying ever since to get a refund.

Local man Christiaan Dolislager, pictured with his late wife Anna on their wedding day, has enlisted the help of consumer advocate Adam Glezer.



He contacted Adam Glezer who is rapidly building a reputation for himself helping thousands of Aussies get refunds from cancelled 2020 trips.

When his holiday to Italy and Israel was cancelled due to COVID-19 last year, he struggled to get his money back and this set him on the path to help others.

The Melbourne-based sales manager turned consumer advocate is now helping reform consumer laws relating to the travel industry.

He now monitors several social media groups, including Travel Industry Issues - The Need For Change For Australians with a combined following of around 16,000 members.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - Herald Sun Photos January 12th, 2021: Thanks a Million - Adam Glezer became a consumer advocate helping hundreds of people to get money back from cancelled holidays during 2020. Picture by Wayne Taylor



He was particularly appalled to hear of Christiaan’s situation.

He says travel companies offering customers credits with no option of a refund has been extremely common practice during the pandemic.

“This is very worrying and it is one of the concerns we have raised in our proposed legislative reform which has been sent to the federal government.”

This week Christiaan was delighted to hear that Discover Australia were not only refunding the full amount of $5993 but they were waiving their commission due to his special circumstances.

“Now these worries are over I feel ready to start playing my accordion again,” Christiaan said.

“Adam Glezer helped me a lot the last two months and did it just out of kindness for me. That was so much appreciated.

“But so many more people are looking for the return of their travel deposits and I feel truly sorry for them.”