Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Olivia Colman in The Favourite.
Olivia Colman in The Favourite. Yorgos Lanthimos
Movies

MOVIE REVIEW: Why The Favourite is an Oscar triple threat

by Leigh Paatsch
21st Dec 2018 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ONE of the most heartening trends in cinema in 2018 is just how many great movies about women were released throughout the year.

Acclaimed productions such as Widows, The Wife, I, Tonya, and A Star is Born were charged with a new female energy that the traditionally male-dominated studios can no longer hold back.

Confirming this trend in the most emphatic fashion is The Favourite, a highly spirited and cunningly unorthodox costume drama in which three women jostle to run an entire country while simultaneously running each other into the ground.

Courtesy of a trio of ferociously focused lead performances, it is not hard to see why The Favourite is a frontrunner in all the categories that matter this awards season.

This clever, vibrant and deviously shape-shifting period piece engages in some very enjoyable games with the viewer, even if rarely feels the need to play nice.

Emma Stone in a scene from the film, set in the 18th century.
Emma Stone in a scene from the film, set in the 18th century.

It is early in the 18th century, and on the face of it, Queen Anne (Olivia Colman) reigns supreme over the British Empire. However, behind closed doors, her physical and mental wellbeing keep fluctuating wildly.

Taking advantage of this power vacuum is Queen Anne's trusted advisor (and secret lover) Lady Sarah (Rachel Weisz). A skilled, if capricious after-hours lobbyist, Lady Sarah is determined to call the shots on foreign policy, military strategy and more as her husband leads the nation into war with the French.

This cosily calculated arrangement is rudely interrupted by the arrival to court of Abigail (Emma Stone), a cousin of Sarah who has fallen on hard times. But not for long, once Abigail senses her own opportunity to sway the throne this way and that.

Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz in the film The Favourite. Picture: Yorgos Lanthimos
Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz in the film The Favourite. Picture: Yorgos Lanthimos

The highly combustive feminine firepower consistently ignited by the three leads here is a wonder to behold, as is the withering wit of the screenplay, and the mesmerising direction of in-form filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos.

Anyone who found themselves falling under the cultish spells of Lanthimos' last two weird-outs The Lobster and The Killing of a Sacred Deer will be taken aback by his restrained and accessible work here.

Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone. Picture: Atsushi Nishijima
Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone. Picture: Atsushi Nishijima

Come Oscars time, Academy voters are going to have a tough time choosing between Stone (many continents away from La La Land), Weisz (sharpening an edge not always to the fore in her earlier works) and Colman (a revelation with a character that can provoke pity, revulsion and awe in the same beat).

 

The Favourite opens on Boxing Day.

 

 

THE FAVOURITE (MA15+)

 

Rating: Four and a half stars (4.5 out of 5)

 

Director: Yorgos Lanthimos (Killing of a Sacred Deer)

 

Starring: Olivia Colman, Rachel Weisz, Emma Stone, Nicholas Hoult, Joe Alwyn.

 

She's reigning, they're pawing

 

 

 

emma stone movie review movies olivia colman rachel weisz the favourite

Top Stories

    Body of missing man found 160km south

    Body of missing man found 160km south

    Breaking Body of a man who went missing off the Coffs Coast has been found

    • 21st Dec 2018 7:03 AM
    Third man found dead after surf tragedy

    Third man found dead after surf tragedy

    News Body of man found about 150km south of where he went missing

    • 21st Dec 2018 7:01 AM
    Giant NSW storm declared a catastrophe

    Giant NSW storm declared a catastrophe

    Weather Heavy rain and hailstones the size of fists pelted down

    Powerful nerve toxin linked to lake fish kill

    premium_icon Powerful nerve toxin linked to lake fish kill

    News Dangerous pesticide found in dead fish.

    • 21st Dec 2018 6:30 AM

    Local Partners