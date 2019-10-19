The Everest: Yes Yes Yes on top of the world

The Everest has been run and won.

CHAMPION trainer Chris Waller hit a new high at Royal Randwick when his star colt Yes Yes Yes won the $14 million The Everest.

Sydney's champion trainer had three runners in the big race - wonder mare Arcadia Queen, crack colt Yes Yes Yes and brilliant speedster Nature Strip.

Arcadia Queen started equal favourite with Santa Ana Lane in the 1200m dash, but was no match for her stablemate who rocketed down the middle of the track with Glen Boss in the saddle.

Santa Ana lane charged home for second, while Trekking grabbed third.

THE EVEREST (Finishing order)

1. YES YES YES

2. Santa Ana Lane

3. Trekking

4. Nature Strip

5. Pierata

6. Classique Legend

7. Alizee

8. Redzel

9. In Her Time

10. Sunlight

11. Arcadia Queen

12. Ten Sovereigns

HOW THE EVEREST WAS RUN

Matt Jones

Start: Sunlight got out best along with defending champion Redzel bouncing out well as usual while speedster Nature Strip was away evenly as he always is. Yes Yes Yes was one of the slowest away.

800m: Nature Strip is still out wide and not finding it easy to cross and lead as was expected with Sunlight and Redzel ensuring a good speed while Santa Ana Lane is back second last on the rail. Yes Yes Yes isn't that far in front of him but conserving energy.

400m: Nature Strip has a two-length lead by this point and looks strong as Redzel chases him in second looking for a third Everest win. Arcadia Queen is poised to challenge as are many others while Pierata is stuck on the inside of runners.

200m: Yes Yes Yes has sprinted the best form the 400 to the 200m and is already is second placed with the leader Nature Strip starting to tire. Santa Ana Lane is finally in clear running but is giving the colt a three-length head start.

Finish: The three-year-old holds on to win by half a length from a fast-finishing Santa Ana Lane and Trekking who has run well above his odds. Pierata (5th) and Classique Legend (6th) had no luck in the straight.