Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Redzel has gone back to back.
Redzel has gone back to back.
Horses

Redzel goes back-to-back in The Everest

13th Oct 2018 4:37 PM

REDZEL has claimed a stunning back-to-back victory at The Everest, shutting out Trapeze Artist to claim the eye-watering $6 million first prize.

The outside in the field, Osborne Bulls, finished third.

In the world's richest race on turf, 12 of racing's fastest sprinters competed for a total of $13 million in prizemoney.

A lazy $600,000 entry fee for each horse was put forward before the 1200m race, with Shoals - starting from barrier two - sitting as the $5 favourite at the gate.

Defending victor Redzel, who was last week named Australia's champion sprinter for 2017-18, came in at $8.

Debate had raged in the lead-up to the world's richest race over a controversial plan to project the barrier draw onto the famous sails of the Sydney Opera House.

Thousands of Sydneysiders protested the plan and while the outrage was widespread, it drew a global audience to the spectacle that it The Everest.

Finishing order:

1. Redzel

2. Trapeze Artist

3. Osborne Bulls

4. Le Romain

5. Graff

6. Santa Ana lane

7. In Her Time

8. Brave Smash

9. US Nay Flag

10. Viddora

11. Shoals

12. Vega Magic 

FormGuide

Related Items

osborne bulls redzel royal randwick the everest trapeze artist

Top Stories

    Loophole prompts rethink on road deaths of unborn

    premium_icon Loophole prompts rethink on road deaths of unborn

    News LAWS surrounding the deaths of unborn children will be reviewed after the tragedy of Katherine Hoang and her twins, who died in a road accident this month.

    One-percenters that help HSC students

    premium_icon One-percenters that help HSC students

    Education Writing with a black pen rather than blue, can make a difference.

    Western bypass could be the road of the future

    premium_icon Western bypass could be the road of the future

    News Talk soon turned to revisiting the the far western bypass option.

    Flood Watch issued for the Northern Rivers

    Flood Watch issued for the Northern Rivers

    Weather Widespread rain has the potential to cause flooding

    Local Partners